Asian markets plummets as investors shift to safe-haven fleet amid US-Iran war

Asian stock markets plunge sharply at the start of the week. Equity markets across Asia are facing the heat of brutal war between the United States (US) and Iran, which started over the weekend, in which many Iranian top leaders, including Tehran’s top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been killed.

As of writing, Nikkei 225 is down 1.5% to near 58,000, Hang Seng dives 2.5% near 26,000, and Shanghai drops 0.13% to near 4,157. Meanwhile, Indian bourses are expected to open negatively. Gift Nifty futures indicate that Nifty50 will open 125 points lower to near 25,160.

Trump told Fox News that their military has killed 48 Iranian leaders in the first two days of bombing, and claimed in a post on Truth.Social that the naval headquarters was destroyed, and nine Iranian warships had been sunk.

In retaliation, Tehran has struck several Middle East countries and various US military bases across the region.

The brutal war between the nations has increased the safe-haven demand of precious metals, and a significant upside move in the oil price. WTI futures on NYMEX are up 4% to near $70, as of writing, the highest level seen in over seven months.

Higher oil price is an unfavorable situation for currencies and stock markets in Asia, given that they rely heavily on oil imports to meet their energy needs.

Meanwhile, the latest comments from US President Donald Trump have shown that he is open to talks with Tehran’s new leadership, which has been passed to Ayatollah Alireza Arafi.