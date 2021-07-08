Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD lower lows hint at further declines

GBP/USD consolidates lower in broad risk-off
GBP/USD holds close to weekly lows in broadly risk-off markets. Investors are prepping for an earlier than an anticipated move by the Fed. FX markets are showing a distinct risk-off flavour on Thursday. The mood is weighing on currencies such as Sterling that has fallen to its lowest against the euro in more than three weeks and to just pips away from the early July lows of 1.3731. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3777, down 0.15% on the day after falling from a high of 1.3805 to a low of 1.3741. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3791
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3921
|Daily SMA50
|1.4022
|Daily SMA100
|1.3949
|Daily SMA200
|1.3664
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3842
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3754
|Previous Weekly High
|1.394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3732
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3808
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3756
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3711
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3844
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3887
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3931
GBP/USD Forecast: Lower lows hint at further declines
The British Pound remained under pressure, with GBP/USD ending Thursday with modest losses around 1.3770. The pair was confined to a tight intraday range amid a dismal market mood combined with decreased demand for the greenback. Data wise, the UK published the RICS Housing Price Balance, which improved in June to 83%, beating the market’s expectations. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Cable is not Kane, why sterling is unlikely to benefit from a rebound
Doubts about the UK's planned reopening on July 19 have refused to let go as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue rising. There are 11 days for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to change his mind in response to the Delta variant's rapid spread. The highly transmissible strain is spreading beyond Britain's borders, with a surge in Spain an uptick in the US. Read more...
