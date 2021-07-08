GBP/USD consolidates lower in broad risk-off

- GBP/USD holds close to weekly lows in broadly risk-off markets.
- Investors are prepping for an earlier than an anticipated move by the Fed.
FX markets are showing a distinct risk-off flavour on Thursday.
The mood is weighing on currencies such as Sterling that has fallen to its lowest against the euro in more than three weeks and to just pips away from the early July lows of 1.3731.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3777, down 0.15% on the day after falling from a high of 1.3805 to a low of 1.3741.
There has been a broader shakeout in FX markets that has aided the safe havens in the wake of minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting that confirmed its policymakers were moving towards tapering this year.
The minutes showed that some Fed members saw the conditions for tapering being met sooner than they had anticipated at previous meetings.
''The bottom line is that some are pushing for tapering sooner rather than later and some are counselling patience. With this split in place, it seems tapering is not likely to be imminent,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained.
'' While we expect the debate to continue and intensify at the July 27-28 meeting, we don't think the Fed will commit to tapering yet. That said, we still think the Fed tapers before year-end and may provide more clarity at the August Jackson Hole Symposium or the September 21-22 FOMC meeting.''
Meanwhile, tomorrow’s set of UK macro releases, Industrial Production and May’s monthly Gross Domestic Produce, will be important for the pound's immediate direction.
Fo the week so far, sterling has found some support on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England.
However, the number of coronavirus cases could be set to climb as measures are relaxed which will keep investors anxious.
The broad-based dollar strength of late could also reassert itself which will be watched for considering The US economy's outperformance.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3777
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3921
|Daily SMA50
|1.4022
|Daily SMA100
|1.3949
|Daily SMA200
|1.3664
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3842
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3754
|Previous Weekly High
|1.394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3732
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3808
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3756
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3711
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3844
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3887
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3931
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains near 1.1850 after ECB strategy announcement
EUR/USD is holding onto high ground close to 1.1850. The ECB announced a shift to a symmetric inflation target of 2% rather than aiming to cap price rises at that level. President Lagarde's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 amid dollar strength, UK covid concerns
GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenge the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.
XAU/USD jumps back closer to multi-week tops, above $1,810 level
Gold rallied over $15 from the daily swing lows and moved back above the $1,810 level, or closer to multi-week tops during the early European session.
Dogecoin price continues to drop as Ric Edelman calls DOGE ‘scam’ and ‘joke’
Dogecoin price is failing to hold its ground, leading to the breakdown of crucial support levels. Ric Edelman asked investors to ignore DOGE during a recent discussion.
Three reasons why Apple stock is near all time highs
Apple stock continued to head for all-time highs on Wednesday. AAPL targets new highs above $145.09 from January. Mega-tech FAANG peer-group GOOGL, FB and AMZN have already set record highs.