Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD keeps a downside break of monthly support line

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Upside extension to liquidity, now in play

It is one or the other until breakeven can be achieved, but just like the following GBP/JPY analysis, cable bulls are in for an opportunity on the next bullish close. The following is an analysis of the daily and 4-hour chart which shows that the price is in the throes of the next bullish extension as the correction of the prior bullish impulse meets support.

GBP/USD: Bears look to retake controls amid Brexit woes, vaccine hopes

GBP/USD trims monthly gains while declining in the last week to re-test 1.3300. The pair awaits the Asian session’s reaction to the latest news concerning Brexit and the covid vaccine on early Monday. Although broad US dollar weakness and hopes concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine have mainly propelled the Cable during November, bulls are turning cautious off-late as Brexit uncertainty weighs.

