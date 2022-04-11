Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is subdued in the 1.3000-30 area on dismal sentiment

GBP/USD is subdued in the 1.3000-30 area on dismal sentiment, mixed UK data
The British pound remains subdued and is forming a “bullish harami” candlestick pattern, meaning that the GBP/USD found a bottom around the 1.3000 mark and might consolidate in the near term. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.3030. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound to extend recovery as long as 1.3000 holds
GBP/USD has staged a rebound after having declined below 1.3000 in the late Asian session on Monday. In case risk flows start to dominate the financial markets, the pair could extend its correction in the short term. Rising US Treasury bond yields provided a boost to the greenback at the beginning of the week. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which rose more than 1% amid the Fed's aggressively hawkish stance last week, edged higher earlier in the day. With the market mood improving modestly in the European morning, however, the DXY turned negative on the day. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Bears probe again through key 1.30 support
Cable remains in a negative mode in early Monday and probed again through key 1.30 support (psychological/Mar 15 low), following last Friday’s short-lived dip to 1.2982 (the lowest since Nov 2020). Rising US dollar keeps the pound in defensive, while weaker than expected UK Feb GDP data added pressure to the currency, threatening of a final clear break of 1.30 pivot that would risk extension towards 1.2855/ 20 zone (lows of Nov/Oct 2020 respectively). Read more...
