Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is bullish but before we should see a retracement

GBP/USD Forecast: Third time's a charm? Why a new attack on 1.37 might succeed
Is the severe British lockdown bearing fruits? That could serve as a tiebreaker for GBP/USD, which has tackled 1.37 twice and may pierce higher.
Coronavirus cases have been dropping from the peak, providing hope that deaths – which have hit record highs – will decline as well. The decline in infections would also alleviate pressure on overstrained hospitals and calls by the opposition for even tighter restrictions. Read more...
GBP/USD is bullish but before we should see a retracement
The GBPUSD is bullish but before the next bounce we might see a retracement.
Yesterday we were witnessing a drop in the GBP/USD. It was normal as it’s a part of a retracement. We could see the market bullish again probably around 2 POC zones. 1.3600-10 is the first zone and below 1.3600 we should see a drop towards the second zone. The second POC zone is 1.3505-1.3522. This is a stronger POC so the bounce could be happening here too. Targets are 1.3680 and 1.3730. Read more...
GBP/USD to pierce 1.37 on the third attempt
The GBP/USD pair has been torn between optimism about the UK vaccine rollout and US stimulus hopes. Tentative signs of Britain turning a corner on the second wave may boost sterling. Thus, a new attack on 1.37 might succeed, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
“Coronavirus cases have been dropping from the peak, providing hope that deaths – which have hit record highs – will decline as well. The decline in infections would also alleviate pressure on overstrained hospitals and calls by the opposition for even tighter restrictions.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.365
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.363
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3556
|Daily SMA50
|1.3406
|Daily SMA100
|1.3197
|Daily SMA200
|1.2902
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3701
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3612
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3704
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3646
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3667
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3683
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3772
