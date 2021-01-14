Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is bullish but before we should see a retracement

GBP/USD Forecast: Third time's a charm? Why a new attack on 1.37 might succeed

Is the severe British lockdown bearing fruits? That could serve as a tiebreaker for GBP/USD, which has tackled 1.37 twice and may pierce higher.

Coronavirus cases have been dropping from the peak, providing hope that deaths – which have hit record highs – will decline as well. The decline in infections would also alleviate pressure on overstrained hospitals and calls by the opposition for even tighter restrictions. Read more...

GBP/USD is bullish but before we should see a retracement

The GBPUSD is bullish but before the next bounce we might see a retracement.

Yesterday we were witnessing a drop in the GBP/USD. It was normal as it’s a part of a retracement. We could see the market bullish again probably around 2 POC zones. 1.3600-10 is the first zone and below 1.3600 we should see a drop towards the second zone. The second POC zone is 1.3505-1.3522. This is a stronger POC so the bounce could be happening here too. Targets are 1.3680 and 1.3730. Read more...

GBP/USD to pierce 1.37 on the third attempt

The GBP/USD pair has been torn between optimism about the UK vaccine rollout and US stimulus hopes. Tentative signs of Britain turning a corner on the second wave may boost sterling. Thus, a new attack on 1.37 might succeed, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.

