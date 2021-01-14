Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is bullish but before we should see a retracement

GBP/USD Forecast: Third time's a charm? Why a new attack on 1.37 might succeed

Is the severe British lockdown bearing fruits? That could serve as a tiebreaker for GBP/USD, which has tackled 1.37 twice and may pierce higher.

Coronavirus cases have been dropping from the peak, providing hope that deaths – which have hit record highs – will decline as well. The decline in infections would also alleviate pressure on overstrained hospitals and calls by the opposition for even tighter restrictions. Read more...

GBP/USD is bullish but before we should see a retracement

The GBPUSD is bullish but before the next bounce we might see a retracement.

Yesterday we were witnessing a drop in the GBP/USD. It was normal as it’s a part of a retracement. We could see the market bullish again probably around 2 POC zones. 1.3600-10 is the first zone and below 1.3600 we should see a drop towards the second zone. The second POC zone is 1.3505-1.3522. This is a stronger POC so the bounce could be happening here too. Targets are 1.3680 and 1.3730. Read more...

GBP/USD to pierce 1.37 on the third attempt

The GBP/USD pair has been torn between optimism about the UK vaccine rollout and US stimulus hopes. Tentative signs of Britain turning a corner on the second wave may boost sterling. Thus, a new attack on 1.37 might succeed, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.

“Coronavirus cases have been dropping from the peak, providing hope that deaths – which have hit record highs – will decline as well. The decline in infections would also alleviate pressure on overstrained hospitals and calls by the opposition for even tighter restrictions.” Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.365
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.363
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3556
Daily SMA50 1.3406
Daily SMA100 1.3197
Daily SMA200 1.2902
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3701
Previous Daily Low 1.3612
Previous Weekly High 1.3704
Previous Weekly Low 1.3532
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3646
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3667
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3594
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3559
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3505
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3683
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3737
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3772

 

