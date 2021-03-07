Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is at risk of falling further in the near-term

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls running into a wall of resistance
Bulls take hold of the open while the week's outlook spells a bearish divergence. Bears to take the baton in sessions to come. GBP/USD is opening the week at a critical juncture. The monthly chart displays a positively bearish outlook while the 4-hour still has room to move higher to meet key resistance.
GBP/USD Forecast: Pressure mounts ahead of BOE’s Bailey speech
The GBP/USD pair fell on Friday to close a second consecutive week with losses in the 1.3820 price zone. The pound fell throughout the first half of the day amid persistent dollar’s demand but held ground despite better than anticipated US employment figures. The rally in Wall Street and soaring oil prices provided support to the sterling. Another positive factor for the UK currency is that reopening will start this Monday, according to the plan outlined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
AUD/USD: Vulnerable to further downside around 0.7700 as greenback bulls get stronger
AUD/USD matches Friday’s closing at weekly open, stays depressed near one-month low. American employment data came in strong, China’s trade figures also impressive. Light calendar keeps risk catalysts, bond moves on the driver’s seat.
Gold regains $1,700 as US Senate passes stimulus
Gold begins the week’s trading on a front-foot while crossing the $1,700 threshold, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. China warns America on Taiwan, Houthi Rebels accept attacks on Saudi oil ports. Risk news will be the key amid a light calendar.
Forex Weekly Outlook: US dollar flexes muscles, ECB rate decision eyed
The US economy continues on its path of recovery, with solid PMIs and nonfarm payroll reports. The US dollar is also showing strength, boosted by higher US Treasury yields. This week’s highlights rate decisions from the ECB and Bank of Canada and GDP reports in the eurozone and the UK.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).