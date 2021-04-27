Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds around 1.3900

GBP/USD Price Analysis: All eyes on 4-hour resistance
As per the prior analysis, GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls retreat but will be back for more, the bulls have indeed come back for more and have crucially held above a key 4-hour 21-EMA. While there are prospects of an advance to test the midpoint of the 1.39 handle and beyond, 4-hour resistance still needs to give as follows:
GBP/USD Forecast: Hopes keeping the pound afloat
The GBP/USD pair bottomed for the day at 1.3858 but trimmed intraday losses and ended the day with modest gains in the 1.3900 price zone. The American dollar advanced early in the European morning but quickly retreated as speculative interest believes that the US Federal Reserve will maintain its monetary policy on hold. The pound, on the other hand, received some attention after the UK reported that at least 50% of its population had received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, with the number of daily deaths keeps decreasing.
