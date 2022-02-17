Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hits weekly highs, remains limited below 1.3640

GBP/USD hits weekly highs, remains limited below 1.3640
The GBP/USD pair rose to 1.3637, after the beginning of the American session reaching the highest level in a week. Later the pair pulled back toward 1.3600 but still was holding onto gains, for the third consecutive day and about to post the highest close in a month. The pound remains strong and is also up versus the euro as EUR/GBP trades under 0.8350, at the lowest in two weeks after higher-than-expected UK inflation data and also amid concerns regarding the Ukrainian border. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3619
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3593
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3521
|Daily SMA50
|1.3481
|Daily SMA100
|1.3505
|Daily SMA200
|1.3694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3601
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3531
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3644
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3491
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3574
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3558
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3549
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.348
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3619
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3645
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3688
GBP/USD Forecast: Souring market mood could drag pound below 1.3560
GBP/USD has closed in the positive territory on Wednesday but lost its bullish momentum after testing 1.3600. Geopolitical headlines continue to drive the market action and the British pound faces a two-way risk amid the uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. During the Asian trading hours, reports claiming that Ukraine has shelled separatists' positions in east Ukraine caused safe-haven flows to dominate the markets. Ukraine quickly denied these claims and the Ukrainian military recently reported that Russian occupying forces fired on a village in the Luhansk region. Read more...
GBP/USD Analysis: Upside remains capped amid Russia-Ukraine stand-off
The GBP/USD pair built on the previous day's late rebound from the 1.3485 region, or a two-week low and gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday. The momentum pushed the pair to a fresh weekly high and was sponsored by a combination of factors. Russia announced that it is moving troops away from the Ukrainian border after the completion of military exercises. This helped ease fears about a full-blown conflict between Russia and the West and continued undermining the safe-haven US dollar. On the other hand, the British pound drew support from hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures, which boosted bets for additional interest rate hikes by the Bank of England. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1360 as investors remain sidelined
EUR/USD spent the day in a narrow range around 1.1350/60 on Thursday with investors staying focused on geopolitical headlines and ignoring US data releases.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3600
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US failed to trigger a market reaction and the US Dollar Index stays flat below 96.00.
Gold: Bullish breakout as imminent as Russian invasion
Demand for safe-haven assets has resumed amid concerns over a war in Europe. Government bond yields fell to fresh weekly lows amid a run to safety. XAU/USD has room to extend its advance, despite technical overbought readings.
Investors spooked by renewed geopolitical tensions
Cryptocurrencies are on the back foot as investors are getting worried about the escalating situation between Ukraine and Russia, as more reports come in from shots in the Donbas region near Luhansk.
Russia and Ukraine threaten the global recovery as central banks confront inflation Premium
Join FXStreet senior analysts, Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer, and Joseph Trevisani for an examination of the policy linkage between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.