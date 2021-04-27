Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has been under pressure as US yields make their way up

GBP/USD Forecast: Boris' bodies' remarks make the pound powerless ahead of Powell

"Let the bodies pile high" is better than having another lockdown – these insensitive comments attributed to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuse to die down. Downing Street's denials were rebuffed by additional sources and they put the PM in a pickle.

Having to deal with scandals may hobble the government's efforts to push the economy forward despite the impressive vaccination campaign. That is weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD analysis: Bounces off support cluster

On Monday, the British Pound dropped by 54 pips or 0.42% against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested a support cluster near the 1.3880 area during the Asian session on Tuesday.

The exchange rate bounced off the 55– and 200– hour SMAs support level on Tuesday morning. Most likely, buyers could pressure the GBP/USD pair higher within this session.

