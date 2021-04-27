GBP/USD Forecast: Boris' bodies' remarks make the pound powerless ahead of Powell

- GBP/USD has been under pressure as US yields make their way up.
- The UK PM's political troubles and speculation ahead of the Fed dominate trading.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing bears are improving their positions.
"Let the bodies pile high" is better than having another lockdown – these insensitive comments attributed to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuse to die down. Downing Street's denials were rebuffed by additional sources and they put the PM in a pickle.
Having to deal with scandals may hobble the government's efforts to push the economy forward despite the impressive vaccination campaign. That is weighing on the pound.
Johnson's issues fill the gap for traders, who are anxious ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday. The world's most powerful central bank could be forced to acknowledge that America's economic boom may force it to taper its bond-buying scheme as soon as this year. That is the prerequisite for raising rates.
See Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
Speculation is causing some tensions and somewhat keeping currencies in range, but other events could still move markets. The US Conference Board's Consumer Confidence gauge is set to show an improving sentiment, yet Monday's disappointing Durable Goods Orders statistics for March may show that economists' enthusiasm could be exaggerated.
Brexit is also an issue that could come to haunt the pound. Despite new EU offers on the Northern Irish protocol, progress has yet to be made. While covid overwhelms almost everything, leftovers from the Brexit deal still lurk in the shadows.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and has recently slipped below the 50 Simple Moving Average – a bearish sign.
Initial support awaits at the daily low of 1.3680, followed by 1.3820 and 1.3810. Further down, 1.3740 is the next level to watch.
Resistance is at 1.3925, the weekly peak, followed by 1.3950 and the all-important double-top of 1.4010.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD has been trading below 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
Gold tracks mildly bid stock futures to recover below $1,800
Gold matches the tune of risk catalysts to reverse the early Asian losses ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Hopes of further easing of virus-led emergencies in the West jostle with virus woes in Asia. Pre-Fed caution keeps traders struggling for fresh clues.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
We’re all going on a summer holiday
As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.