Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD falls to new four-day lows

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD falls to new four-day lows on a soft US jobs report as the US Dollar climbs

GBP/USD tumbles on a worse-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls report, with the US economy adding fewer jobs than analysts’ consensus. However, the initial reaction favored the US Dollar (USD). At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades volatile around the 1.2450-1.2370 range, below its opening price. Read More...
GBP/USD Hourly chart

GBP/USD clings to mild gains around mid-1.2400s amid BoE vs. Fed talks ahead of US NFP

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2155-60 while printing the first daily gains in three amid early Good Friday morning in London. In doing so, the Cable pair cheers hawkish hopes from the Bank of England (BoE) while also portraying the cautious mood ahead of the key US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2418
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.244
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2274
Daily SMA50 1.2155
Daily SMA100 1.2154
Daily SMA200 1.1901
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2487
Previous Daily Low 1.2413
Previous Weekly High 1.2424
Previous Weekly Low 1.2219
Previous Monthly High 1.2424
Previous Monthly Low 1.1803
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2441
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2459
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2406
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2372
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2332
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.248
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2521
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2554

 

 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 1.2400 within bullish channel as US NFP looms

GBP/USD drops to 1.2430 as it extends the two-day downtrend to a sluggish Asian session on Good Friday. In doing so, the Cable pair pares the weekly losses, the fourth consecutive one, while easing from the top line of a one-month-old ascending trend channel. Read More...

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steadies near 1.0900 after US jobs report

EUR/USD steadies near 1.0900 after US jobs report

EUR/USD has managed to return above 1.0900 after having dropped below that level with the initial reaction to the US jobs report, which showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 236,000 in March. Thin trading conditions on Good Friday doesn't allow the pair to gain directional momentum.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds above 1.2400 following NFP-inspired decline

GBP/USD holds above 1.2400 following NFP-inspired decline

GBP/USD recovered modestly after falling below 1.2400 with the knee-jerk reaction to the mixed March jobs report from the US. US stock markets will remain closed on Good Friday and US bond markets will end the day early, possibly causing the market action to remain subdued.

GBP/USD News

Gold eyes increased volatility at the opening next week

Gold eyes increased volatility at the opening next week

Gold price settled above $2,000 but it could face increased volatility at the beginning of next week with investors assessing the March jobs report from the US. The Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.5% with a 236K increase in Nonfarm Payrolls but wage inflation continued to soften in the US.

Gold News

MATIC and MINA protocol ride the zk hype ahead of major Ethereum upgrade

MATIC and MINA protocol ride the zk hype ahead of major Ethereum upgrade

MATIC network and MINA protocol are two projects that recently rolled out upgrades and a roadmap to boost scaling and decentralization through the zero-knowledge (zk) hype. 

Read more

NFP Quick Analysis: Goldilocks data set to weaken the US Dollar, send stocks rising Premium

NFP Quick Analysis: Goldilocks data set to weaken the US Dollar, send stocks rising

An Easter Bunny came out of the hat – the Nonfarm Payrolls is almost magical for stocks, providing all the ingredients for bulls to run once markets open. The mix of moderating job gains and slowing wage growth is a boon for companies who face a lower risk of recession and need to pay less to their workers. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures