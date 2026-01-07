German Retail Sales climbs 1.1% YoY in November

Retail Sales in Germany climbed 1.1% year-over-year (YoY) in November, following an increase of 0.9% in October, according to official data released by Destatis on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, Retail Sales fell 0.6% in November, compared with a 0.3% decline in October. The market forecast was for a 0.2% increase.

Market reaction

These data have a limited impact on the Euro (EUR). At the press time, EUR/USD is trading 0.09% higher on the day at 1.1697.