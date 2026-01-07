TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD strengthens as the US Dollar loses ground

Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD strengthens as the US Dollar loses ground
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3500 as US Dollar weakens ahead of ISM Services PMI

GBP/USD gains some ground after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3510 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair edges higher as the US Dollar (USD) struggles ahead of the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and JOLTs job openings due later in the day.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran said on Tuesday that the US central bank should cut interest rates aggressively this year to sustain economic momentum. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, a voter on the Fed's rate-setting committee, cautioned that the unemployment rate could “pop” higher. Read more...

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3500; looks to US macro data for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair oscillates in a narrow range, around the 1.3500 psychological mark during the Asian session on Wednesday, and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's retracement slide from its highest level since September 18. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favor of bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.

The US Dollar (USD) preserves the overnight gains, though it lacks bullish conviction on the back of dovish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and ahead of a host of key macroeconomic indicators. Apart from this, the prevalent bullish sentiment across the global equity markets undermines demand for the safe-haven Greenback, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD slides below 1.3550 as US Dollar rebounds despite soft US PMIs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) retreats on Tuesday after reaching a daily high of 1.3567 as the US Dollar (USD) stages a recovery despite posting weaker Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, and neutral Federal Reserve (Fed) officials' remarks. GBP/USD trades at 1.3519, down 0.15% at the time of writing.

Recently released US data by S&P Global revealed that economic activity is weakening, though at a moderate pace. The December Services PMI was 52.5, down from November's 52.9, while the Composite PMI index came at 52.7 for the same period, down from 53 registered in the previous month. Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD steadies around 1.1700, with eyes on key EU/ US data

EUR/USD steadies around 1.1700, with eyes on key EU/ US data

EUR/USD keeps its range intact around 1.1700 in European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair awaits key Eurozone inflation and US jobs numbers for a fresh directional impetus. In the meantime, a broadly subdued US Dollar keeps the major supported. 

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3500 as USD slips ahead of US data

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3500 as USD slips ahead of US data

GBP/USD gains some ground above 1.3500 on Wednesday after registering modest gains in the previous session. The pair edges higher as the US Dollar struggles ahead of the US ADP Employment Change, JOLTS Job Openings and ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index due later in the day.

Gold corrects from $4,500 amid profit-taking ahead of US data

Gold corrects from $4,500 amid profit-taking ahead of US data

Gold struggles to capitalize on its strong weekly gains registered over the past two days and faces rejection near the $4,500 psychological mark, or over a one-week high touched during the Asian session on Wednesday. As investors digest the recent US attack on Venezuela, the prevalent risk-on environment prompts some profit-taking around the commodity. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple cool off as rally stalls near key resistance zones

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple cool off as rally stalls near key resistance zones

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices are taking a breather on Wednesday near their key resistance levels following the recent surge. BTC faces rejection at the $94,253 level, while ETH and XRP follow BTC’s footsteps, struggling near $3,308 and $2.35, respectively.

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Events in Venezuela are top of mind for market participants, and while developments are associated with an elevated degree of uncertainty, we are not making any changes to our markets or economic forecasts as a result of the deposition of Nicolás Maduro. 

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE eyes bullish breakout as on-chain and derivatives data turns supportive

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE eyes bullish breakout as on-chain and derivatives data turns supportive

Aave (AAVE) price hovers around $172 on Wednesday, nearing the upper trendline of the falling parallel channel pattern. A break above this technical pattern favors the bulls.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers