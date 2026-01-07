TRENDING:
EUR/CAD holds gains near 1.6150 ahead of Germany Retail Sales data

  • EUR/CAD stays firm ahead of Germany’s Retail Sales, with focus later on the Eurozone preliminary December HICP.
  • Eurozone Services PMI slowed, while German inflation fell below the ECB’s 2% target, reinforcing an end to tightening.
  • The commodity-linked CAD weakens on falling Oil prices amid expectations of renewed US access to Venezuelan crude.
Akhtar Faruqui

EUR/CAD extends its winning streak for the third consecutive day, trading around 1.6150 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The currency cross gains ground ahead of Germany’s Retail Sales and Unemployment data for November due later in the day. Attention will be shifted toward the Eurozone’s preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for December.

Tuesday’s data showed Eurozone PMIs signaling a slowdown in services activity, while inflation in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, fell below the ECB’s 2% target in December, reinforcing expectations that the ECB has ended its tightening cycle unless growth deteriorates.

The risk-sensitive Euro (EUR) receives support against its major peers amid shrugging off escalating geopolitical tensions worldwide following the US intervention in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

The EUR/CAD cross advances as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) weakens on lower Oil prices, amid expectations of renewed US and corporate access to Venezuela’s crude, dampening Canadian Oil demand from its largest buyer.

Crude Oil prices declined after US President Donald Trump said Venezuela would hand over 30–50 million barrels of crude to the United States. Markets worry that sustained Venezuelan flows could add supply to an already oversupplied market, while traders continue to assess the impact on future exports and the energy sector.

Canada’s Ivey Purchasing Managers Index for December will be watched later in the North American session, with a seasonally adjusted reading of 49.5 expected, up from 48.4 previously.

Economic Indicator

Retail Sales (YoY)

The Retail Sales released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland is a measure of changes in sales of the German retail sector. It shows the performance of the retail sector in the short term. Percent changes reflect the rate of changes of such sales.The changes are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. The positive economic growth anticipates "Bullish" for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative, or bearish, for the EUR.

Next release: Wed Jan 07, 2026 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: -

Previous: 0.9%

Source: Federal Statistics Office of Germany

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

EUR/USD gains ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.1700 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. On the daily chart, technical analysis indicates a potential for a bearish bias; the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 47 confirms waning momentum.

GBP/USD gains some ground after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3510 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair edges higher as the US Dollar struggles ahead of the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index and JOLTs job openings due later in the day.

Gold struggles to capitalize on its strong weekly gains registered over the past two days and faces rejection near the $4,500 psychological mark, or over a one-week high touched during the Asian session on Wednesday. As investors digest the recent US attack on Venezuela, the prevalent risk-on environment prompts some profit-taking around the commodity. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices are taking a breather on Wednesday near their key resistance levels following the recent surge. BTC faces rejection at the $94,253 level, while ETH and XRP follow BTC’s footsteps, struggling near $3,308 and $2.35, respectively.

Events in Venezuela are top of mind for market participants, and while developments are associated with an elevated degree of uncertainty, we are not making any changes to our markets or economic forecasts as a result of the deposition of Nicolás Maduro. 

Cardano rises above the 50-day EMA resistance amid a risk-on mood across the crypto market. The MACD upholds positive divergence, increasing the potential for a 20% breakout to $0.505.

