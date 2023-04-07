GBP/USD falls to new four-day lows on a soft US jobs report as the US Dollar climbs

The GBP/USD printed a new four-day low, at 1.2389, in a perception that the report was soft, but not as probably estimated to be a scenario that could weaken the USD. The GBP/USD tumbled below the S1 daily pivot, at 1.2405, with traders eyeing the S2 daily pivot at 1.2370.

Delving into March’s Nonfarm Payrolls data, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed the creation of fewer than 240K employments estimated, increased by 236, and trailed February’s 311K. Average Hourly Earnings, estimated at 4.3%, came at 4.2%, and the Unemployment Rate was at 3.5%YoY, below the expected 3.6%.

GBP/USD tumbles on a worse-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls report, with the US economy adding fewer jobs than analysts’ consensus. However, the initial reaction favored the US Dollar (USD). At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades volatile around the 1.2450-1.2370 range, below its opening price.

