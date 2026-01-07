TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/INR slumps at open while US Dollar trades steady ahead of key US data

  • The Indian Rupee attracts significant bids at open against the US Dollar, pushing USD/INR lower to near 89.80.
  • The pace of FIIs selling in the Indian stock market has slowed down this week.
  • Investors await a slew of US economic data due in the North American session.
USD/INR slumps at open while US Dollar trades steady ahead of key US data
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The Indian Rupee (INR) gains sharply against the US Dollar (USD) at the open on Wednesday, with the USD/INR pair slumping almost 0.5% to near 89.80.

However, the pair is expected to remain under pressure as renewed trade frictions between the United States (US) and India, and the consistent Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) selling in the Indian equity market, will likely keep the Indian Rupee on the backfoot.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on India for not supporting on Russia oil issue, which is directly linked to the purchase of oil by New Delhi from Moscow.

New Delhi is already charged with 50% tariffs on its exports to Washington, which includes a 25% punitive duty for buying Russian oil, which is one of the highest among all trading partners of the US.

Though the impact of trade tensions between the US and India is merely 0.3%-0.5% on India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to a report from Times of India (ToI), the influence is more sentimental, which is clear from the consistent outflow of foreign funds from the Indian stock market.

In 2025, FIIs offloaded their stake worth Rs. 3,06,418.88 crore in the Indian equity market after remaining net sellers in eight out of 12 months. So far in January, overseas investors have sold shares worth Rs. 3,122.68 crore; however, the pace of selling appears to have slowed in the last two trading days. FIIs have cumulatively sold shares worth Rs. 143.88 crore on Monday and Tuesday.

Investors will closely monitor US ADP Employment Change and JOLTS Job Openings data

  • The USD/INR pair is expected to trade cautiously during the day ahead of the release of key US economic data in the North American session. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades subduedly near 98.50.
  • In North American trading hours, investors will focus on the ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data for December, and the JOLTS Job Openings data for November.
  • The ADP is expected to report that the private sector added 45K fresh workers after firing 32K in November. The ISM Services PMI is estimated to come in at 52.3, lower than the prior reading of 52.6, which suggests that the service activity continues to expand but at a moderate pace. And, the JOLTS Job Openings data will likely show that employers posted fresh 7.64 million, almost similar to October’s reading.
  • Investors will pay close attention to private payrolls and job postings data to get cues on the current state of labor demand in the US. The employment-linked data will significantly influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook, given that officials delivered three interest rate cuts in 2025, mainly due to a weakening job market.
  • On Tuesday, Richmond Fed Bank President Thomas Barkin again highlighted employment risks, stating that "no one wants the labor market to deteriorate much further". Barkin also signaled that policymakers will perform a delicate balancing act in upcoming meetings as inflation is still above the 2% target.
  • The major highlight of the week will be the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for December, which will be released on Friday.

Technical Analysis: USD/INR falls below 20-day EMA

USD/INR tests regions below the psychological level of 90.00 at the open on Wednesday. The outlook of the price has become uncertain as it struggles to hold the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 90.22.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slips to 49.28 after unwinding overbought conditions, placing momentum at the neutral line and tilting pressure modestly to the downside.

With momentum fading, upside attempts would need an RSI recovery above 50 to reassert buying interest and open a retest of 91.3115. If RSI extends lower toward the mid-40s, sellers could press the pullback and keep the cross range-bound until momentum stabilizes.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Indian Rupee FAQs

The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.

Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.

Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.1700 after rebounding from 50-day EMA

EUR/USD trades around 1.1700 after rebounding from 50-day EMA

EUR/USD gains ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.1700 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. On the daily chart, technical analysis indicates a potential for a bearish bias; the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 47 confirms waning momentum.

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3500 as US Dollar weakens ahead of ISM Services PMI

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3500 as US Dollar weakens ahead of ISM Services PMI

GBP/USD gains some ground after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3510 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair edges higher as the US Dollar struggles ahead of the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index and JOLTs job openings due later in the day.

Gold down but not out as key US data releases loom

Gold down but not out as key US data releases loom

Gold is correcting from weekly highs of $4,500 early Wednesday as buyers take a breather after the recent relentless upsurge, backed by geopolitical flare-ups globally and increased US Federal Reserve interest rate cut bets for 2026.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple cool off as rally stalls near key resistance zones

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple cool off as rally stalls near key resistance zones

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices are taking a breather on Wednesday near their key resistance levels following the recent surge. BTC faces rejection at the $94,253 level, while ETH and XRP follow BTC’s footsteps, struggling near $3,308 and $2.35, respectively.

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Events in Venezuela are top of mind for market participants, and while developments are associated with an elevated degree of uncertainty, we are not making any changes to our markets or economic forecasts as a result of the deposition of Nicolás Maduro. 

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano rises above the 50-day EMA resistance amid a risk-on mood across the crypto market. The MACD upholds positive divergence, increasing the potential for a 20% breakout to $0.505.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers