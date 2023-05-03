Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Fades bounce off 100-SMA

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to hold above 1.2500 to keep bulls interested
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.2500 early Wednesday after having closed the first two days of the week in negative territory. 1.2500 aligns as a key level for the pair but investors could ignore technical developments while assessing the impact of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy announcements on the US Dollar's (USD) valuation and risk sentiment.
Although the USD came under renewed selling pressure during the American trading hours on Tuesday, the risk-averse market atmosphere didn't allow GBP/USD to gain traction. Reviving fears over a deepening banking crisis in the US following the collapse of First Republic Bank earlier in the week forced investors to seek refuge and triggered a sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields on Tuesday. Read more ...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 100-SMA but bullish bias remains intact beyond 1.2400
GBP/USD portrays pre-Fed consolidation near 1.2490 as it retreats from its intraday high heading into Wednesday’s London open. Even so, the Cable pair remains firmer for the first day in three. That said, the quote’s latest pullback could be linked to the bearish MACD signals, apart from the cautious mood ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements.
However, the GBP/USD pair’s sustained trading beyond the 100-SMA and an ascending support line from April 21, respectively near 1.2460 and 1.2440, keeps the buyers hopeful. Even if the Cable pair breaks the 1.2440 trend line support, the 200-SMA level of around the 1.2400 threshold can prod the GBP/USD bears. Read more ...
GBP/USD sticks to gains above 1.2500 amid weaker USD, traders keenly await FOMC decision
The GBP/USD pair regains positive traction on Wednesday and snaps a two-day losing streak to a nearly one-week low, around the 1.2435 region touched the previous day. The pair maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily range, just above the 1.2500 psychological mark.
The US Dollar (USD) drifts lower for the second successive day and retreats further from a three-week high touched on Tuesday, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor pushing the GBP/USD pair higher. The overnight release of the US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) indicated that the ultra-tight US job market is loosening. Apart from this, concerns over the US debt ceiling, along with renewed fears of a full-blown banking crisis, drag the US Treasury bond yields lower and continue to weigh on the Greenback. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2516
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1.2467
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2453
|Daily SMA50
|1.2267
|Daily SMA100
|1.2215
|Daily SMA200
|1.1944
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2512
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2436
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2584
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2483
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2431
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2355
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2508
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2584
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
