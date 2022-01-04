Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases back from multi-week highs above 1.3550

GBPUSD tiptoed to the downside after its two-week rally peaked at a seven-week high of 1.3549 on Friday, with the price falling as low as 1.3429 on the first trading day of 2022. The pair is currently oscillating between gains and losses, creating doubts about whether it could stage a breakout above the upper boundary of the bearish channel, last tested back in October. Read more...

GBP/USD has snapped a three-day winning streak on Monday and fallen to a daily low of 1.3430 before staging a rebound early Tuesday. The pair was last seen trading a little below 1.3500 and the near-term technical outlook suggests that it could have a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction. The broad-based dollar strength weighed on GBP/USD on the first trading day of 2021. The risk-positive market environment provided a boost to US Treasury bond yields and helped the greenback find demand. The US Dollar Index, which gained more than 0.5% on Monday, is currently consolidating its gains near 96.30, limiting GBP/USD's rebound for the time being. Read more...

GBP/USD has eased back from earlier session highs above 1.3550 (the pair’s highest levels since early November) in recent trade and is back to roughly in line with where it opened on the year in the 1.3520s . That means it still trades higher by about 0.4% or over 50 pips on the day, having rallied from Asia Pacific levels in the 1.3475 area, with Monday’s dip abck towards the 50-day moving average in the 1.3420 area (at the time) now having proven to have been a good entry point for the short-term bullish speculators. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.