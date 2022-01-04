Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases back from multi-week highs above 1.3550

GBP/USD eases back from multi-week highs above 1.3550, remains well supported as Johnson keeps economy open
GBP/USD has eased back from earlier session highs above 1.3550 (the pair’s highest levels since early November) in recent trade and is back to roughly in line with where it opened on the year in the 1.3520s. That means it still trades higher by about 0.4% or over 50 pips on the day, having rallied from Asia Pacific levels in the 1.3475 area, with Monday’s dip abck towards the 50-day moving average in the 1.3420 area (at the time) now having proven to have been a good entry point for the short-term bullish speculators. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3528
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1.3479
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3337
|Daily SMA50
|1.3414
|Daily SMA100
|1.3562
|Daily SMA200
|1.3745
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3535
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3431
|Previous Weekly High
|1.355
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3393
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3471
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3495
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3428
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3378
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3324
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3532
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3586
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3636
GBP/USD Forecast: Downside appears limited as 1.3460 support holds
GBP/USD has snapped a three-day winning streak on Monday and fallen to a daily low of 1.3430 before staging a rebound early Tuesday. The pair was last seen trading a little below 1.3500 and the near-term technical outlook suggests that it could have a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction. The broad-based dollar strength weighed on GBP/USD on the first trading day of 2021. The risk-positive market environment provided a boost to US Treasury bond yields and helped the greenback find demand. The US Dollar Index, which gained more than 0.5% on Monday, is currently consolidating its gains near 96.30, limiting GBP/USD's rebound for the time being. Read more...
GBP/USD maintains some foothold after bearish start to 2022
GBPUSD tiptoed to the downside after its two-week rally peaked at a seven-week high of 1.3549 on Friday, with the price falling as low as 1.3429 on the first trading day of 2022. The pair is currently oscillating between gains and losses, creating doubts about whether it could stage a breakout above the upper boundary of the bearish channel, last tested back in October. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.