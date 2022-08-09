Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD displays downside gestures below 1.2060 as risk-off triggers

The GBP/USD is hovering slightly below 1.2100, in a quiet session. The pair peaked at 1.2130 and then pulled back to 1.2077. The US dollar is mixed as market participants await the July print of the US CPI. Quiet session on Tuesday ahead of US CPI. DXY drops modestly, remains above 106.00. GBP/USD flat for the day, holding above the 20-day SMA. Read more...

GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.2100 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair closes in on key resistance levels and it could find it difficult to attract buyers ahead of the US Consumer Price Index data on Wednesday. In an interview with Reuters, Bank of England (BOE) Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said that the BOE could continue to sell gilts even if a recession forces it to start lowering the policy rate. "I think by embarking on QT, that does at the margin impart some further monetary tightening, but it's in the background compared to Bank Rate," Ramsden told Reuters. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair has faced selling pressure around 1.2080 and is likely to display more losses on dropping below the major cushion of 1.2060. On a broader note, the cable has auctioned in a 1.2063-1.2138 range for the previous two trading sessions after a modest rebound from a low near the psychological support of 1.2000. Investors are not finding optimism in the sterling as the preliminary estimate for quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) displays that the economy shrunk in July. The economic data is expected to land at -0.2% vs. 0.8% in the prior release. Also, the annual data is indicating a downward shift to 2.8% against the prior release of 8.7%. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.