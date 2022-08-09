GBP/USD displays downside gestures below 1.2060 as risk-off triggers ahead of US Inflation

By Sagar Dua
  • GBP/USD is expecting a downside below 1.2060 as the Fed will keep a hawkish stance intact.
  • Pessimism in UK economic data has weakened the pound bulls.
  • The UK Industrial Production is seldom expected to display an improvement.

The GBP/USD pair has faced selling pressure around 1.2080 and is likely to display more losses on dropping below the major cushion of 1.2060. On a broader note, the cable has auctioned in a 1.2063-1.2138 range for the previous two trading sessions after a modest rebound from a low near the psychological support of 1.2000.

Investors are not finding optimism in the sterling as the preliminary estimate for quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) displays that the economy shrunk in July. The economic data is expected to land at -0.2% vs. 0.8% in the prior release. Also, the annual data is indicating a downward shift to 2.8% against the prior release of 8.7%.

Also, the estimates for Manufacturing Production data are not displaying a rosy picture. The economic data is likely to tumble to 1.3% from the former print of 2.3%. Whereas, Industrial Production is expected to improve to 1.6% in comparison with the former release of 1.4%. Therefore, a broader pessimism in the consensus for UK economic data is keeping the pound bulls on the back foot.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has sensed barricades at around 106.40, however, the upside looks favorable ahead of US Inflation. Despite, a lower consensus for the price pressures at 8.7%, investors believe that a single downward shift is not sufficient for prosperity. A spree of downward print in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) will scale down troubles for Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2076
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.2082
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.204
Daily SMA50 1.2169
Daily SMA100 1.2467
Daily SMA200 1.2941
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2138
Previous Daily Low 1.2048
Previous Weekly High 1.2294
Previous Weekly Low 1.2003
Previous Monthly High 1.2246
Previous Monthly Low 1.176
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2103
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2082
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.204
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1999
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.195
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2131
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2179
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2221

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

