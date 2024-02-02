Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could test 1.2820 if NFP fails to support USD

Share:

GBP/USD challenges major supply zone [Video]

The GBP/USD pair registered an amazing rally as the Dollar Index crashed despite some positive economic data in the last session. Today, the fundamentals should be decisive as the US is to release the NFP, Average Hourly Earnings, Unemployment Rate, Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment, and Factory Orders data. Better than expected data should boost the greenback. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could test 1.2820 if NFP fails to support USD

GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and closed in positive territory on Thursday after dipping below 1.2650 with the immediate reaction to the Bank of England's (BoE) policy announcements. The pair holds its ground in the European session on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2750.

The BoE maintained the bank rate at 5.25%, as expected, following the first policy meeting of the year. The BoE dropped the statement that read "further tightening in monetary policy would be required if there were evidence of more persistent inflationary pressures" but said that they need more evidence that inflation will fall to the 2% target and stay there before cutting rates. Read more...

Pound Sterling strengthens amid hopes that BoE will begin rate cuts later than Fed

The Pound Sterling (GBP) prints a fresh weekly high in the early European session on Friday as the Bank of England (BoE) is expected to start reducing interest rates after the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB), and the risk-appetite of the market participants has improved.

Recent monetary policy statements from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey indicated that the first two were more explicit about rate cuts. The Fed has already guided three rate cuts this year, and ECB’s Lagarde sees the central bank commencing the rate-reduction process in late summer. Read more...