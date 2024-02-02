Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could test 1.2820 if NFP fails to support USD

GBP/USD challenges major supply zone [Video]
The GBP/USD pair registered an amazing rally as the Dollar Index crashed despite some positive economic data in the last session. Today, the fundamentals should be decisive as the US is to release the NFP, Average Hourly Earnings, Unemployment Rate, Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment, and Factory Orders data. Better than expected data should boost the greenback. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could test 1.2820 if NFP fails to support USD
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and closed in positive territory on Thursday after dipping below 1.2650 with the immediate reaction to the Bank of England's (BoE) policy announcements. The pair holds its ground in the European session on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2750.
The BoE maintained the bank rate at 5.25%, as expected, following the first policy meeting of the year. The BoE dropped the statement that read "further tightening in monetary policy would be required if there were evidence of more persistent inflationary pressures" but said that they need more evidence that inflation will fall to the 2% target and stay there before cutting rates. Read more...
Pound Sterling strengthens amid hopes that BoE will begin rate cuts later than Fed
The Pound Sterling (GBP) prints a fresh weekly high in the early European session on Friday as the Bank of England (BoE) is expected to start reducing interest rates after the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB), and the risk-appetite of the market participants has improved.
Recent monetary policy statements from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey indicated that the first two were more explicit about rate cuts. The Fed has already guided three rate cuts this year, and ECB’s Lagarde sees the central bank commencing the rate-reduction process in late summer. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2756
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2747
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.271
|Daily SMA50
|1.2682
|Daily SMA100
|1.2471
|Daily SMA200
|1.2563
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2756
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2626
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2775
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2649
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2706
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2675
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2663
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2579
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.284
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2924
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
