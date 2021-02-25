Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD correcting lower, but bulls retain control

GBP/USD keeps the longest weekly rally in three years above 1.4100

GBP/USD steps back from an intraday high of 1.4150 to 1.4138 during Thursday’s Asian session. Even so, the cable prints mild gains on a day while rising for the sixth consecutive week, the biggest run-up since 2018, by press time. While tracing the moves, the Daily Mail’s headlines suggesting easy money in next week’s British Budget are likely the key catalysts.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.4131 Today Daily Change -0.0006 Today Daily Change % -0.04 Today daily open 1.4137 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3842 Daily SMA50 1.3692 Daily SMA100 1.3436 Daily SMA200 1.3112 Levels Previous Daily High 1.4243 Previous Daily Low 1.4082 Previous Weekly High 1.4036 Previous Weekly Low 1.383 Previous Monthly High 1.3759 Previous Monthly Low 1.3451 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4182 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4144 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4065 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3994 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3905 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4226 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4315 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4387

GBP/USD Forecast: Correcting lower, but bulls retain control

The GBP/USD pair hit 1.4237 during Asian trading hours, a level that was last seen in April 2018. The pair, however, gave up quickly afterwards to end the day with modest gains around the 1.4120 level. The pound continues to outperform its major rivals when the greenback enters sell-off mode, as the speed of the coronavirus immunization campaign hints at a sooner economic comeback.

