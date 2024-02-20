Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD continues to lose ground as US Dollar snaps its losing streak

Share:

GBP/USD edges lower to near 1.2580 on improved US Dollar, UK PMI, FOMC minutes awaited

GBP/USD continues to remain in the negative territory, trading around 1.2580 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The strength of the US Dollar (USD) could be attributed to the improved US Treasury yields, which in turn, weighs on the GBP/USD pair. Traders are awaiting meeting minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) scheduled for Wednesday.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) edges higher as the market returns from a holiday-extended weekend, snapping its four-day losing streak. The DXY trades higher around 104.40 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons standing at 4.65% and 4.30%, respectively, by the press time.

GBP/USD stands flat, markets await key data releases and Federal Reserve minutes for direction

In Monday's session, the GBP/USD traded with mild losses at the 1.2597 level. The market showed a limited market movement due to the absence of high-tier economic releases and the Presidents' Day holiday, taking the US Traders out of the picture.

For the rest of the week, on Thursday, the preliminary February Manufacturing and Services PMI surveys for the UK and the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will release the minutes of the January policy meeting. As for now, markets are delaying the start of the easing cycle for both the Fed and Bank of England (BoE) due to both blocks not showing enough evidence of the inflationary pressures coming down. On the one hand, the Fed's minutes might show markets explicitly how open are the bank's officials to start cutting while the PMIs will give additional information on the health of both economies. Both reports might fuel volatility on the pair as they may affect the bets and timing of the start of the Fed's and BoE's cutting cycles.