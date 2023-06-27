Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish sequence suggests pullback to find support [Video]

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling struggles to clear key 1.2750 hurdle
GBP/USD tested 1.2750 for the second straight day on Tuesday but failed to clear this level. Although the positive shift seen in risk sentiment could help the pair limit its losses in the near term, technical selling pressure could gain momentum if 1.2700 support fails.
In the Asian session, investors cheered optimistic comments from Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who said China was on track to grow at a stronger pace in the second quarter than in the first. Li also confirmed that the annual growth target was still 5%. Read more ...
GBP/USD bullish sequence suggests pullback to find support [Video]
GBP/USD shows an incomplete bullish sequence from 9.26.2022 low and 3.8.2023 low favoring further upside. Near term, rally from 5.26.2023 low ended wave 1 at 1.2848 as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from 5.26.2023 low, wave ((i)) ended at 1.2545 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 1.2367. Pair then rallied again in wave ((iii)) towards 1.2699, and dips in wave ((iv)) ended at 1.2626. Final leg higher wave ((v)) ended at 1.2848 which completed wave 1. Read more ...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Volatility contracts above 1.2700 despite cheerful market mood
The GBP/USD pair is trading back and forth in a narrow range of 1.2700-1.2750 in the early London session. The upside in the Cable is restricted as higher inflationary pressures in the United Kingdom have dampened its economic outlook while the downside is supported due to correction in the US Dollar Index (DXY).
The US Dollar Index is hovering near 102.60 as investors are divided about the monetary outlook by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Fed chair Jerome Powell conveyed last week that the central bank will continue tightening interest rates but at a careful pace. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2733
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2713
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2608
|Daily SMA50
|1.253
|Daily SMA100
|1.2355
|Daily SMA200
|1.2082
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2749
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2688
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2845
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2685
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2745
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2777
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2806
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sellers keep the reins at three-week low near 0.6600 ahead of Australia Retail Sales
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest levels since June 05, after posting the biggest daily loss in more than three months, as traders await Australia’s Retail Sales for May to extend the previous slump inflicted by Aussie inflation and hawkish Fed signals, not to forget China woes.
EUR/USD holds below 1.0950 limited by a stronger USD Premium
EUR/USD briefly traded under 1.0900 but trimmed losses. The US Dollar strengthened on the back of Fed rate hike expectations, pushing the pair to the downside. However, the slide was limited as the Euro remained supported, with ECB members continuing to signal more hikes ahead. The focus now turns to inflation data.
Gold: XAU/USD extends its weekly slide and flirts with $1,900 Premium
XAU/USD is under selling pressure for a third consecutive day, having traded as low as $1,902.80 early in the American session.
LTC holders' loyalty prevails even as Litecoin price loses key support level
Litecoin price is amongst the biggest losers at the moment as the market seems to be correcting, with Bitcoin losing the support of $30,000. LTC, however, has been declining for a while now, which raised some concerns regarding potential selling at the hands of its investors.
US Dollar gains momentum into latter half of week
Wednesday was a day of broad-based US Dollar inflows. There was plenty of demand for the US Dollar across the board, a lot of this coming from a round of recent inflation data out of many economies that was softer than expected.