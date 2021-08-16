Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces off lows

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to suffer even if the dollar takes a breather

Has sterling's bounce already ended? The chart is showing that GBP/USD has set to lower highs, exposing the currency pair's weakness – and for good reasons.

China reported weaker-than-expected consumption and production figures for July, and Bloomberg labels China's economy as "losing steam very fast." The world's second-largest economy is already grappling with an increase in COVID-19 cases – which have prompted authorities to close a busy port – and any slowdown weighs on markets. The risk-off mood benefits the dollar. Read more...

GBP/USD bounces off lows, flat-lined below 1.3875-80 supply zone

The GBP/USD pair reversed an early European session dip to the 1.3840-35 region and quickly recovered around 25-30 pips in the last hour. The pair was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 1.3860-65 region, just below daily swing highs.

The pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound from sub-1.3800 levels, or two-and-half-week lows and the upside, so far, remain capped near the 1.3875-80 supply zone. Worries about the potential economic fallout from the Delta variant of the coronavirus continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, extended some support to the safe-haven US dollar and exerted pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD: The pound is poorly positioned to exploit a dollar ease

GBP/USD has been drifting lower as the safe-haven dollar finds reasons to rise. According to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam, sterling is set to suffer even if the dollar takes a breather.

“The flip side to downbeat economic news is that the Federal Reserve could delay tapering of its bond-buying scheme, thus printing more dollars for longer and devaluing the currency. Signs of a slowdown in US inflation also support looser monetary policy.” Read more...