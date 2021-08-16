GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to suffer even if the dollar takes a breather

- GBP/USD has been drifting lower as the safe-haven dollar finds reasons to rise.
- Concerns about Britain's covid situation could keep cable depressed even if the greenback drops.
- Monday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture.
Has sterling's bounce already ended? The chart is showing that GBP/USD has set to lower highs, exposing the currency pair's weakness – and for good reasons.
China reported weaker-than-expected consumption and production figures for July, and Bloomberg labels China's economy as "losing steam very fast." The world's second-largest economy is already grappling with an increase in COVID-19 cases – which have prompted authorities to close a busy port – and any slowdown weighs on markets. The risk-off mood benefits the dollar.
Markets are also worried about the plummet in US consumer confidence. According to the University of Michigan, sentiment has dropped below the pandemic trough in August, casting doubts about the recovery.
The flip side to downbeat economic news is that the Federal Reserve could delay tapering of its bond-buying scheme, thus printing more dollars for longer and devaluing the currency. Signs of a slowdown in US inflation also support looser monetary policy.
While markets await a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, it is time to examine how the pound is positioned – and the answer is not positive. The Bank of England has been moving toward tightening its policy, but only just – it seems to be waiting for the Fed.
Another reason to be cautious is Britain's COVID-19 infections, which have halted their decline – and even moved higher:
Source: FT
One month after "Freedom Day," the Brits are yet to return to full activity as fears of the virus weigh on sentiment.
All in all, even if the dollar reverses its gains, the pound is poorly positioned to take advantage of it.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar has been setting lower lows and lower highs, as the four-hour chart demonstrates. Another bearish sign is the pair's failure to recapture the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages. On the other hand, it is trading above the 200 SMA and benefits from upside momentum.
Some resistance is at the daily high of 1.3873. It is followed by 1.3885, 1.3960 and 1.3980, all capped cable on its way down in August.
Support is at 1.3835, the daily low. Further down, last week's trough of 1.3785 is the next level to watch. Lower, 1.3765 and 1.3725 await.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as the market mood sours
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, down as the safe-haven dollar gains ground after disappointing Chinese data, the tumbling down of US consumer confidence and the spread of the Delta variant.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.3850 as the dollar rebounds
GBP/USD has slipped toward 1.3850, losing some ground as the dollar gains ground amid fears about global growth. Sterling is under some pressure as UK COVID-19 cases remain elevated.
XAU/USD drops towards $1,750 as USD consolidates losses
Gold snaps four-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low during a pullback from one-week high. Virus woes escalate with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, risk-off underpin greenback’s rebound.
Three reasons SafeMoon price will more than double
SafeMoon price broke out of a falling wedge pattern on August 6. Investors can expect a 13% upswing from the $0.00000163 support barrier. The SAFEMOON wallet and the upcoming developments might trigger the upswing.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Equities set to take a breather from record breaking
US equity markets look set for a lower opening on Monday, because, well because it's Monday and bulls don't really like Monday and the market needs a breather.