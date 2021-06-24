Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: BOE’s dovish surprise hurt the pound

GBP/USD Forecast: Seems susceptible to status-quo BoE amid COVID-19/Brexit woes
The GBP/USD pair gained some positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The US dollar remained on the defensive through the early European session amid mixed signals on US inflation. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the major. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that inflation is rising due to pent-up demand and supply bottlenecks and that the price pressures should ease on their own. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: BOE’s dovish surprise hurt the pound
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3889 despite limited demand for the greenback, as the pound was hit by the Bank of England monetary policy decision. As widely anticipated, policymakers left rates and easing programs on hold. However, the accompanying statement offered a dovish tone, the opposite of the expected hawkish stance. Read more...
GBP/USD bears piling in at critical daily resistance
GBP/USD is trading a touch higher on a day where the pair has traded between a low of 1.3923 and 1.4001 as sterling gained for a third session against the dollar. The focus has been on the US dollar as investors weigh the various Federal Reserve speakers this week that have appeared to be balanced in their rhetoric with regards to the prospects of tapering of asset purchases by the central banks. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3936
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3962
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4085
|Daily SMA50
|1.4033
|Daily SMA100
|1.3947
|Daily SMA200
|1.3614
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4001
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3924
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4133
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3792
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3972
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3953
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3924
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3885
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3846
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4001
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.404
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4078
