Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: BOE’s dovish surprise hurt the pound

GBP/USD is trading a touch higher on a day where the pair has traded between a low of 1.3923 and 1.4001 as sterling gained for a third session against the dollar . The focus has been on the US dollar as investors weigh the various Federal Reserve speakers this week that have appeared to be balanced in their rhetoric with regards to the prospects of tapering of asset purchases by the central banks. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3889 despite limited demand for the greenback, as the pound was hit by the Bank of England monetary policy decision . As widely anticipated, policymakers left rates and easing programs on hold. However, the accompanying statement offered a dovish tone, the opposite of the expected hawkish stance. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair gained some positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying . The US dollar remained on the defensive through the early European session amid mixed signals on US inflation. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the major. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that inflation is rising due to pent-up demand and supply bottlenecks and that the price pressures should ease on their own. Read more...

