Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears likely to target 1.3900 mark

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3985.. Although cable caught a bid in Asia Wed n ratcheted higher fm 1.4077 to 1.4132 at NY open on cross buying in sterling, price later tumbled to a 5-week low of 1.3983 after Fed's hawkish tilt, then 1.3972 today.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more ...
GBP/USD Outlook: Bears likely to target 1.3900 mark
The GBP/USD pair on Wednesday struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move, instead witnessed a dramatic turnaround and tumbled nearly 150 pips from weekly tops. The pair gained some positive traction following the release of hotter-than-expected UK inflation figures. In fact, the headline UK CPI jumped above the Bank of England's target for the first time in almost two years and came in at 2.1% YoY in May. This marked a sharp acceleration from April's 1.5% and also surpassed consensus estimates for a reading of 1.8%. Read more...
GBP/USD bounces off multi-week lows, upside seems limited
The GBP/USD pair reversed an intraday dip to fresh six-week lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, below the key 1.4000 psychological mark.
The pair witnessed some selling during the early European session and dropped to the lowest level since May 7, though lacked any strong follow-through. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by strong follow-through buying around the US dollar, which remained well supported by a sudden hawkish shift by the Fed. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3944
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1.3989
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4144
|Daily SMA50
|1.4015
|Daily SMA100
|1.3935
|Daily SMA200
|1.3587
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4133
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3983
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4191
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4073
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.404
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4075
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3937
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3885
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4087
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4185
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4237
EUR/USD tumbles to lowest since April as the dollar resumes its gains
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.20, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar has resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will comer sooner.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
Shiba Coinbase listing predicts higher prices, but not yet
Shiba Inu price exploded 27% on the unexpected news that SHIB will be launching on Coinbase Pro. SHIB fails to overcome the apex of a symmetrical triangle on a closing basis, assuring a period of consolidation.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.