Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bearish extension at doubt despite UK woes

GBP/USD slumps to fresh daily lows near 1.3800 on renewed USD strength

GBP/USD reversed its direction in the second half of the day. US Dollar Index rises above 92.50 on Tuesday. Risk-averse market environment is helping USD find demand. After edging higher toward 1.3900 during the European session, the GBP/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the second half of the day and was last seen losing 0.26% at 1.3809. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3802
Today Daily Change -0.0043
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1.3845
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3955
Daily SMA50 1.4027
Daily SMA100 1.3951
Daily SMA200 1.3655
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3862
Previous Daily Low 1.3817
Previous Weekly High 1.394
Previous Weekly Low 1.3732
Previous Monthly High 1.4249
Previous Monthly Low 1.3787
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3845
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3834
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3821
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3797
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3776
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3866
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3886
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.391

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish extension at doubt despite UK woes

The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3898, its highest in over a week, but lost the 1.3800 level during US trading hours, amid a sour market’s mood. The early advance was supported by upbeat UK data, as the June Markit Construction PMI printed at 66.3, better than the previous 64.2 and the expected 63.8. On a down note, the European Union threatened to take legal action against the UK amid violations of the Brexit agreement. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Why Freedom Day enthusiasm could make way for a free-fall

If not now, when? That has been the gist of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's message when announcing that "Freedom Day" will arrive on July 19. England will ditch hundreds of COVID-19-related restrictions and reopen its economy in what has also been dubbed the "Big Bang." Sterling has cheered in response. Read more...

