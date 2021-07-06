GBP/USD Forecast: Why Freedom Day enthusiasm could make way for a free-fall

Brexit GBP/USD has been benefiting from PM Johnson's reopening announcement.

The ISM Services PMI could end the current spell of dollar weakness.

Tuesday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture.

If not now, when? That has been the gist of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's message when announcing that "Freedom Day" will arrive on July 19. England will ditch hundreds of COVID-19-related restrictions and reopen its economy in what has also been dubbed the "Big Bang." Sterling has cheered in response.

Will this enthusiasm last? Johnson's announcement came just as Britain reported over 27,000 coronavirus cases in one day and as hospitalizations creep up. Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned that infections could hit 100,000 daily by mid-summer, and according to calculations by expert Neil Ferguson, that could result 15,000 extra deaths until year-end.

The opposition and health officials criticized the decision and there is plenty of time until July 19 for the PM to change his mind, as in previous occasions. Markets will not wait for new government announcements but react in response to the data. If the Delta variant – responsible for 97% of cases in the UK – continues spreading fast, sterling could fall.

Brexit also refuses to disappear and seems to already be weighing down on the pound. Maroš Šefčovič, the EU´s point 'man on the topic, said that the bloc would step up legal proceedings without any moves from the UK to remedy the violation of the agreement. London and Brussels are at odds over the implementation of the Northern Irish protocol.

Another headwind may come from a greenback comeback. The dollar tumbled in response to the Nonfarm Payrolls report, which exceeded expectations on the headline but lacked in terms of wage growth. After traders took profits on bullish positions against the currency ahead of the long weekend, the dollar is beginning to stabilize. Data may provide it another boost.

The ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index is set to show a mild decrease in the headline figure and the Prices Paid component – a gauge of inflation expectations. Any hint that price pressures persist could serve as a trigger to pile back into the greenback.

ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound

Overall, there is room for cable to climb down from its highs.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Momentum on the four-hour chart remains moderately positive and pound/dollar broke above the 50 Simple Moving Average – a bullish sign. However, it is struggling to hold onto that level and is still capped by the 100 and 200 SMAs.

Support is at 1.3820, which cushioned it on Monday. It is followed by 1.3885, which was a swing low in mid-June. It is followed by 1.3750 and 1.3735.

Resistance awaits at the daily high of 1.39, followed by 1.3835,, which capped cable in late June. Further above, 1.40 is critical resistance.