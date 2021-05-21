Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD approaches 1.4200 as US dollar accelerates the decline

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.4250 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls
GBP/USD stays on the front foot around 1.4190 after the previous day’s heavy run-up during Friday’s initial Asian session. In doing so, the cable justifies its bounce from 10-day SMA to aim for the key hurdle around mid-1.4200. However, oscillators are likely testing the pair’s further upside.
During the run-up to 1.4250 resistance confluence, comprising an ascending trend line from April 20 and February’s high, the 1.4200 threshold and monthly peak near 1.4220 offer intermediate halts.
GBP/USD approaches 1.4200 as US dollar accelerates the decline
The GBP/USD rose further and climbed to 1.4182, reaching a fresh daily low. Cable is erasing Wednesday’s losses and is approaching the 1.4200 supported by a decline of the US dollar across the board and risk appetite.
Equity prices in Wall Street reach fresh highs. The Dow Jones rises by 0.81% and the Nasdaq by 1.72%. The improvement in risk appetite weighed on the US dollar. The DXY fell to 89.78, and it remains near the low, down 0.42% for the day, looking at May’s lows.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4186
|Today Daily Change
|0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|1.4115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3985
|Daily SMA50
|1.3892
|Daily SMA100
|1.3833
|Daily SMA200
|1.3491
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4201
|Previous Daily Low
|1.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4162
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4076
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4037
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3974
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4177
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.424
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4278
EUR/USD: On the way to key hurdles above 1.2200
EUR/USD remains on the front foot around 1.2230 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The currency major pair bounced off the short-term key support area the previous day and is all set to confront the horizontal line comprising February-May peaks.
Bitcoin price capitulates while whales buy BTC at a discount
Bitcoin price has rallied over 40% from yesterday’s intra-day low to the price at time of writing ($41,728) but remains almost 35% below the all-time high of $64,899 printed on April 14.
Equities on the front-foot despite taper talk
Fed minutes may have highlighted the potential for tapering in the months ahead, yet markets are taking a more constructive approach. Widespread gains have brought calm after yesterdays jitters, although plans to allow Iran to ramp-up oil exports cast a shadow on Crude markets.