GBP/USD approaches 1.4200 as US dollar accelerates the decline

- Pound prints fresh highs versus US dollar and euro.
- US dollar under pressure, DXY drops toward monthly lows.
The GBP/USD rose further and climbed to 1.4182, reaching a fresh daily low. Cable is erasing Wednesday’s losses and is approaching the 1.4200 supported by a decline of the US dollar across the board and risk appetite.
Looking again at 1.4200
Equity prices in Wall Street reach fresh highs. The Dow Jones rises by 0.81% and the Nasdaq by 1.72%. The improvement in risk appetite weighed on the US dollar. The DXY fell to 89.78, and it remains near the low, down 0.42% for the day, looking at May’s lows.
Treasuries are rising considerably, also affecting the greenback. The 10-year yield drops 2.45%, and it stands at 1.63%. On Wednesday, after the FOMC minutes, it approached 1.70%.
The GBP/USD erased practically all Wednesday’s losses. The decline from the recent high found support around the 1.4100 area. Above 1.4180, the next resistance is the 1.4200 zone, the last defense toward the May high of 1.4220. The positive momentum will likely hold while above 1.4150/55 (20-SMA in 4-hour chart). A slide below would leave the pound vulnerable to another test of 1.4100.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4176
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1.4115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3985
|Daily SMA50
|1.3892
|Daily SMA100
|1.3833
|Daily SMA200
|1.3491
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4201
|Previous Daily Low
|1.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4162
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4076
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4037
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3974
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4177
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.424
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4278
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to extend recovery beyond 1.2200
EUR/USD is trading around the 1.2200 level, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar.US jobless claims continued to improve, down to 444K in the week ended May 14.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening speculation
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month despite variant worries.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, consolidates around $1,870
Gold lacked any firm intraday direction and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session. The commodity was last seen hovering in the neutral territory, around the $1,870 region and had a rather muted reaction to mixed US macro releases.
Shiba Inu to rally by 50%
SHIB price suffered a significant crash along with the top altcoins. Now, SHIB is approaching a turning point as it prepares to rally following a period of underperformance. Vitalik Buterin has drastically reduced the token supply, and speculators believe this could be an eventful beginning to a breakout.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy