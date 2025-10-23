TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP remains fragile [Video]

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling remains fragile

GBP/USD struggles to stage a rebound and trades in a narrow channel at around 1.3350 after closing the previous four trading days in negative territory. As investors await the key September Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States, which will be published on Friday, the technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact.

On Wednesday, Pound Sterling came under bearish pressure after the data from the UK showed that the annual inflation, as measured by the change in the CPI, held steady at 3.8% in September. This print came in below the market expectation of 4%. Read more...

GBP/USD Elliott Wave: Another leg down

Back on September 19, two-days after a medium term top, we forecasted a decline in GBP/USD reaching to 1.31 and possibly 1.28. Cable has progressed lower and the Elliott wave pattern appears to be incomplete to the downside.

GBP/USD carved a wave ((x)) high on September 17 at 1.3726. The decline since September 17 fits best as wave ((y)). We know from our Elliott wave studies that this y-wave is likely to take shape as an (a)-(b)-(c) zigzag pattern. Read more...

GBP/USD live forex trade [Video]

In this forex trading video we cover the entry,exit reasons and management for our forex trade today on the GBP/USD and how you can trade the forex structure on daily, four, hourly, and 15 minute charts and how you can target the next support/resistance. In the last few videos we covered the steps to find and trade structure. In this video you will learn how we traded the GBP/USD structure today using the trading charts and price action.

EUR/USD stays offered near 1.1600 as US Dollar bounces back

EUR/USD ticks lower to near 1.1600 in the European trading session on Thursday. The pair faces slight selling pressure as the US Dollar regains ground after Wednesday’s corrective pullback. A softer risk tone revives the haven demand for the Greenback amid renewed geopolitical and trade tensions. 

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 amid cautious mood

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 in the European trading hours on Thursday, pressured by a renewed US Dollar upside. Markets remain risk-averse amid fresh US-China tensions and US sanctions on Russian crude. Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling bears the brunt of increased BoE December rate cut bets. 

Gold gains on safe-haven demand amid US shutdown and trade tensions

Gold (XAU/USD) edges higher on Thursday, trading around $4,115, up nearly 0.40% for the day. Demand for safe-haven assets remains firm amid the prolonged budget deadlock in Washington and persistent geopolitical uncertainty.

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for an S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an actively managed Exchange Traded Fund tied to multiple digital currencies. The move marks a pivotal moment for the firm’s expansion into digital assets, even as regulatory progress slows amid the ongoing US government shutdown.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 on Thursday, avoiding further losses below this psychological level. Technically, the PI token approaches the apex of the descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, while on-chain data could provide tailwinds to tilt the breakout on the upside. 

