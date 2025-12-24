USD/JPY corrects further to near 155.80, gives up entire BoJ policy-led gains

The USD/JPY pair trades 0.23% lower to near 155.80 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The pair extends its losing streak for the third trading day on Wednesday, which started after failing to gain further above an almost 11-month high near 158.00.

Japanese Yen Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.66% -0.95% -1.11% -0.88% -1.51% -1.75% -0.95% EUR 0.66% -0.29% -0.51% -0.23% -0.87% -1.11% -0.31% GBP 0.95% 0.29% -0.11% 0.06% -0.58% -0.81% -0.01% JPY 1.11% 0.51% 0.11% 0.28% -0.35% -0.59% 0.07% CAD 0.88% 0.23% -0.06% -0.28% -0.56% -0.87% -0.07% AUD 1.51% 0.87% 0.58% 0.35% 0.56% 0.05% 0.57% NZD 1.75% 1.11% 0.81% 0.59% 0.87% -0.05% 0.82% CHF 0.95% 0.31% 0.00% -0.07% 0.07% -0.57% -0.82% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

The pair has given up its entire gains made following the monetary policy announcement by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Thursday, in which it raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 0.75%. The Japanese Yen (JPY) fell sharply as the BoJ didn’t provide guidance on the scope and timeframe for further interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile, the Yen has been gaining higher this week due to threats of intervention by Japan’s Finance Minister (FM) Satsuki Katayama against excessive one-sided moves.

Going forward, the Japanese Yen will be influenced by the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, which will be released on Friday. Tokyo CPI ex. Fresh Food is expected to have grown at an annualized pace of 2.5%, slower than 2.8% in November.

In addition to Yen’s recovery, persistent weakness in the US Dollar (USD) due to firm Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish expectations for 2026 has also strengthened the pair. The CME FedWatch tool shows the odds of the Fed reducing interest rates at least 50 bps in 2026 are 70.6%.