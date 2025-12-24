USD/CHF Price Forecast: Sees more downside to near 0.7830

The USD/CHF pair extends its losing streak for the third trading day on Wednesday. The Swiss Franc pair posts a fresh three-month low at 0.7860 during the European trading session as the US Dollar (USD) continues to underperform its peers despite surprisingly upbeat United States (US) Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.63% -0.93% -1.12% -0.88% -1.51% -1.75% -0.99% EUR 0.63% -0.30% -0.51% -0.26% -0.89% -1.12% -0.36% GBP 0.93% 0.30% -0.13% 0.04% -0.60% -0.83% -0.06% JPY 1.12% 0.51% 0.13% 0.28% -0.34% -0.58% 0.05% CAD 0.88% 0.26% -0.04% -0.28% -0.55% -0.87% -0.10% AUD 1.51% 0.89% 0.60% 0.34% 0.55% 0.06% 0.54% NZD 1.75% 1.12% 0.83% 0.58% 0.87% -0.06% 0.78% CHF 0.99% 0.36% 0.06% -0.05% 0.10% -0.54% -0.78% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades close to the three-month low of 97.75 posted during the day.

The data showed on Tuesday that the US economy grew strongly at an annualized pace of 4.3%. Economists expected the GDP growth to come in lower at 3.3% from 3.8% seen in the second quarter this year.

The US Dollar has remained under pressure due to firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver more than one interest rate cut, as projected by officials in the monetary policy announced last week.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc (CHF) trades higher against its major peers ahead of Christmas Eve.

USD/CHF technical analysis

USD/CHF trades lower to near 0.7860. It extends its slide below a declining 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.7966, with the average turning lower and capping rebounds. The bearish alignment continues to put pressure on the pair.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 31 (near oversold) confirms weak momentum.

Bearish momentum would persist while price remains beneath the 20-day EMA, and a daily close below the September 17 low of 0.7830 would elevate downside pressure.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)