GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling remains fragile

GBP/USD struggles to stage a rebound and trades in a narrow channel at around 1.3350 after closing the previous four trading days in negative territory. As investors await the key September Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States, which will be published on Friday, the technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact.

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.62% 0.61% 1.39% -0.18% -0.33% -0.23% 0.74% EUR -0.62% 0.00% 0.85% -0.78% -0.83% -0.93% 0.13% GBP -0.61% -0.00% 0.61% -0.79% -0.83% -0.94% 0.12% JPY -1.39% -0.85% -0.61% -1.61% -1.73% -1.68% -0.74% CAD 0.18% 0.78% 0.79% 1.61% -0.10% -0.11% 0.91% AUD 0.33% 0.83% 0.83% 1.73% 0.10% -0.08% 0.96% NZD 0.23% 0.93% 0.94% 1.68% 0.11% 0.08% 1.04% CHF -0.74% -0.13% -0.12% 0.74% -0.91% -0.96% -1.04% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

On Wednesday, Pound Sterling came under bearish pressure after the data from the UK showed that the annual inflation, as measured by the change in the CPI, held steady at 3.8% in September. This print came in below the market expectation of 4%.

Assessing the market reaction to the UK inflation data, analysts at BBH said that the GBP dropped initially because cooler UK inflation raised Bank of England (BoE) rate cut bets but they argued that the UK’s disinflationary progress, albeit slow, reduces the risk of the economy slipping into stagflation and helps GBP/USD limit its downside.

The US economic calendar will feature Existing Home Sales data for September later in the day. Investors are unlikely to react to this data and remains focused on headlines surrounding the US-China trade conflict and the ongoing government shutdown.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4 hours chart, GBP/USD is currently trading around 1.3348, below the day’s opening price at 1.3351 by 3 pips, little changed on a daily basis. The intraday technical tone is soft, with spot holding beneath a descending set of moving averages: the 20-period EMA at 1.3368, the 50-period EMA at 1.3381 and the 100-period EMA at 1.3398, a bearish alignment that keeps the immediate bias tilted lower. Momentum corroborates the cautious tone as the 14-period RSI has eased to 43 from 43.6, remaining below the 50 mid-line and signaling sellers retain the upper hand without reaching oversold territory.

Initial resistance is clustered at the moving averages, with hurdles at 1.3368, 1.3381 and 1.3398; a sustained break above this band would be needed to alleviate downside pressure and refocus the 4-hour bias higher.

On the downside, the 38.2% level of trend-based Fibonacci extension aligns as the first support level at 1.3292 ahead of 1.3244 (Fibonacci 50% trend-based extension) and 1.3196-1.3200 (Fibonacci 61.8% trend-based extension, round level).

(This content was partially created with the help of an AI tool)