TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP gains on higher UK CPI, Retail Sales

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP gains on higher UK CPI, Retail Sales
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Pound Sterling gains on higher UK CPI, Retail Sales and flash PMI data awaited

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades higher against its major currency peers, except antipodeans, during the European trading session on Thursday. The British currency gains as the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose more than expected in December.

The data released on Wednesday showed that the headline inflation accelerated to 3.4% year-on-year (YoY) compared to estimates of 3.3% and the November reading of 3.2%. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD: Likely to range-trade between 1.3400 and 1.3460 – UOB Group

Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to range-trade between 1.3400 and 1.3460. In the longer run, the near-term bias is tilted to the upside, but GBP may not break above 1.3505, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

24-HOUR VIEW: "Yesterday, we expected GBP to 'range-trade between 1.3420 and 1.3470'. GBP subsequently traded in a lower range of 1.3402/1.3458, closing largely unchanged at 1.3433 (-0.08%). There has been no shift in either downward or upward momentum, and we continue to expect range-trading today, most likely between 1.3400 and 1.3460." Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD sticks to daily gains above 1.1700

EUR/USD sticks to daily gains above 1.1700

EUR/USD is holding its ground above 1.1700 the figure on Thursday, reversing Wednesday’s modest pullback. The pair is finding some support from an improved market mood, helped by easing EU–US trade tensions, while investors keep assessing the latest round of US data releases.

GBP/USD appears inconclusive near 1.3420

GBP/USD appears inconclusive near 1.3420

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses in a tight range in the low-1.3400s on Thursday, while market participants continue to evaluate the latest UK inflation data. Meanwhile, occasional downside pressure on Cable should be limited by the ongoing downward bias in the Greenback.

Gold recedes modestly, meets support near $4,770

Gold recedes modestly, meets support near $4,770

Gold is steadying above $4,800 early Thursday after taking a sharp hit during the Asian session. Global risk appetite has improved noticeably after President Trump reversed course on Greenland and geopolitical tensions eased, a shift in mood that is limiting the upside in thenp precious metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP post modest gains as ETF selling pressure intensifies

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP post modest gains as ETF selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin rises marginally above $90,000, but intense ETF selling pressure continues to weigh on the asset. Ethereum trades around $3,000 amid broader crypto market volatility and waning institutional interest. XRP ticks up for the second consecutive day despite subdued retail demand.

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

What began as a sharp escalation risk quickly turned into a de-escalation signal. Earlier this week, markets briefly priced in escalation risk after Donald J. Trump proposed a 10% tariff hike on eight NATO nations amid the Greenland dispute.

Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

Axie Infinity (AXS) extends its gains by 8%, trading above $2.56 at the time of writing on Thursday, after rallying over 37% this week. The bullish price action is further strengthened by rising whale accumulation volume.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers