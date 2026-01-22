US core PCE inflation rises to 2.8% in November as expected

Annual inflation in the United States, as measured by the change in the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, rose to 2.8% in November from 2.7% in October, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index rose by 0.2%.

The core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, rose by 2.8% in November, following the 2.7% increase recorded in October and matching the market expectation.

Other details of the publication showed that Personal Income rose by 0.3% on a monthly basis in November, while Personal Spending increased by 0.5%.

Market reaction to US PCE inflation data

The US Dollar (USD) stays under modest bearish pressure following these data. At the time of press, the USD Index was down 0.25% on the day at 98.55.