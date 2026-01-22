TRENDING:
US core PCE inflation rises to 2.8% in November as expected

  • Annual core PCE inflation in the US edged higher to 2.8% in November.
  • USD Index stays under bearish pressure and declines toward 98.50.
US core PCE inflation rises to 2.8% in November as expected
Eren Sengezer

Annual inflation in the United States, as measured by the change in the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, rose to 2.8% in November from 2.7% in October, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index rose by 0.2%.

The core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, rose by 2.8% in November, following the 2.7% increase recorded in October and matching the market expectation.

Other details of the publication showed that Personal Income rose by 0.3% on a monthly basis in November, while Personal Spending increased by 0.5%.

Market reaction to US PCE inflation data

The US Dollar (USD) stays under modest bearish pressure following these data. At the time of press, the USD Index was down 0.25% on the day at 98.55.

Inflation FAQs

Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.

Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.

Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.


