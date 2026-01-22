TRENDING:
Yen softens as trade data disappoints – Scotiabank

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is soft, down 0.2% vs. the US Dollar (USD) and an underperformer against all of the G10 currencies as we head into Thursday’s NA session, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

USD/JPY back above 158, near intervention levels

"Trade data disappointed, and the yen is once again trading defensively, with USD/JPY drifting back above 158 and toward last week’s highs above 159. Both levels are important and are associated with recent verbal interventions from the MoF as they sought to push back on sentiment-driven weakness related to politics. "

"The rumors and ultimate confirmation of an election, scheduled for February 8, have generated weakness in the yen as market participants have considered the implications of a strengthened mandate for PM Takaichi within the context of her views on central bank independence and calls for closer cooperation with government."

"The BoJ’s next policy decision should be announced early in Friday’s Asian trading session. A hold is widely anticipated and the tone will be critical, given recent turbulence in the Japanese government bond market."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD flirts with daily highs around 1.1720

EUR/USD flirts with daily highs around 1.1720

EUR/USD manages to regain balance and advances well past the 1.1700 barrier on Thursday, reversing at the same time Wednesday’s modest decline. The pair is finding some support from an improved market mood, helped by easing EU–US trade tensions, and the softer tone around the US Dollar in the wake of the US PCE data.

GBP/USD climbs to fresh peaks around 1.3450

GBP/USD climbs to fresh peaks around 1.3450

GBP/USD gathers fresh steam and advances to the area of daily tops around 1.3450 on Thursday. That said, Cable sets aside Wednesday’s hiccup and resumes its uptrend, always on the back of the persistent selling pressure on the Greenback.

Gold turns positive near $4,850

Gold turns positive near $4,850

Gold now extends its rally and revisits the $4,850 area per troy ounce on Thursday, helped by the decent pullback in the US Dollar. In addition, the move higher in the yellow metal comes despite a generalised improvement in global risk appetite after President Trump reversed course on Greenland, easing at the same time geopolitical tensions.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP post modest gains as ETF selling pressure intensifies

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP post modest gains as ETF selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin rises marginally above $90,000, but intense ETF selling pressure continues to weigh on the asset. Ethereum trades around $3,000 amid broader crypto market volatility and waning institutional interest. XRP ticks up for the second consecutive day despite subdued retail demand.

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

What began as a sharp escalation risk quickly turned into a de-escalation signal. Earlier this week, markets briefly priced in escalation risk after Donald J. Trump proposed a 10% tariff hike on eight NATO nations amid the Greenland dispute.

XRP defends $1.90 support as ETFs attract inflows despite retail caution

XRP defends $1.90 support as ETFs attract inflows despite retail caution

Ripple (XRP) is consolidating above $1.90, a short-term support level, at the time of writing on Thursday. This mild uptick marks two consecutive days of a strengthening technical outlook, following recent market-wide volatility.

