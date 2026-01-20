Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Climbs toward 1.3460 as “Sell America” trade gains momentum

GBP/USD climbs toward 1.3460 as “Sell America” trade gains momentum

GBP/USD begins Tuesday's session on a positive note as market participants continued to sell the Dollar and most US assets, following Trump's trade-war escalation with Europe. This and a sell-off of Japanese bonds, keeps the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) at yearly highs, a sign of risk aversion. The pair trades at 1.3463 up 0.30%.

Pound Sterling surges against US Dollar on worsening US-EU relations

The Pound Sterling (GBP) jumps to near 1.3490 against the US Dollar during the European trading session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair extends Monday's gains as "Sell America" trade intensifies due to ongoing disputes between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) over Greenland.

GBP/USD remains steady near 1.3450 ahead of UK labor data

GBP/USD holds ground after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3430 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair moves little as traders adopt caution ahead of labor market data from the United Kingdom (UK) due later in the day. Focus will shift toward the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Sales figures for December later in the week.