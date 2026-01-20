TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Climbs toward 1.3460 as “Sell America” trade gains momentum

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Climbs toward 1.3460 as “Sell America” trade gains momentum
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD climbs toward 1.3460 as “Sell America” trade gains momentum

GBP/USD begins Tuesday’s session on a positive note as market participants continued to sell the Dollar and most US assets, following Trump’s trade-war escalation with Europe. This and a sell-off of Japanese bonds, keeps the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) at yearly highs, a sign of risk aversion. The pair trades at 1.3463 up 0.30%. Read More...

Pound Sterling surges against US Dollar on worsening US-EU relations

The Pound Sterling (GBP) jumps to near 1.3490 against the US Dollar during the European trading session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair extends Monday's gains as “Sell America” trade intensifies due to ongoing disputes between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) over Greenland. Read More...

GBP/USD remains steady near 1.3450 ahead of UK labor data

GBP/USD holds ground after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3430 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair moves little as traders adopt caution ahead of labor market data from the United Kingdom (UK) due later in the day. Focus will shift toward the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Sales figures for December later in the week. Read More...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks strong around 1.1730

EUR/USD looks strong around 1.1730

EUR/USD is carrying Monday’s upbeat tone into Tuesday, pushing higher again and hovering around the 1.1730 zone. The US Dollar remains on the back foot, still weighed down by the broader “Sell America” narrative, as investors keep mulling over the latest twists around the US and its Greenland-related headlines.

GBP/USD eases from tops, back to 1.3460

GBP/USD eases from tops, back to 1.3460

GBP/USD is extending its winning streak into a second session, now surrendering some gains and receding toward the 1.3460 area on Tuesday. Cable’s rebound remains propped up by the persistent selling pressure on the Greenback, while the British Pound appears, for now, largely unfazed by the mixed signals from the UK labour market.

Gold conquers the $4,700 mark on Trump’s threats

Gold conquers the $4,700 mark on Trump’s threats

Gold builds on Monday's gains and hits a new record high around $4,760 per troy ounce on Tuesday. Escalating geopolitical tensions and growing fears of deepening trade conflicts, alongside the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar continue to fuel the yellow metal’s rally.

Bitcoin extends decline as tensions around Greenland mount

Bitcoin extends decline as tensions around Greenland mount

Bitcoin price extends losses, trading below $91,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid escalating geopolitical tensions over Greenland. Investors are moving toward safe-haven assets, with Gold hitting fresh all-time highs, while BTC continues to nosedive.

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Over the weekend, President Trump threatened a new round of tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the UK, with reporting flagging 10% from February 1 and a possible step-up later.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) prices are extending their losses on Tuesday as risk-on sentiment fades amid rising geopolitical tensions over Greenland.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers