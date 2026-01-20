TRENDING:
Forex Today: Trump chaos triggers safe-haven demand

Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, January 21:

Safe-haven flows continue to dominate financial markets on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Greenland/Europe remain high.

US President Donald Trump argued early Tuesday again that Denmark is unable to adequately protect Greenland and said they will discuss the issue in Davos. Trump also noted that he will impose a 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes if France declines to join the Gaza Board of Peace.

Financial markets in the US returned to action following a long weekend, but the US economic calendar did not feature any high-impact data releases. The country published the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change 4-week Average data, showing that private employers added an average of 8K jobs per week in the 4-week period ending January 20, down from the 11K added in the previous week.

The US Dollar (USD) Index continues to edge lower in the American session and is now trading around the 98.50 price zone.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.71%-0.12%-0.06%-0.26%-0.30%-0.69%-1.04%
EUR0.71%0.59%0.63%0.45%0.41%0.00%-0.33%
GBP0.12%-0.59%0.06%-0.14%-0.18%-0.57%-0.92%
JPY0.06%-0.63%-0.06%-0.20%-0.24%-0.63%-0.98%
CAD0.26%-0.45%0.14%0.20%-0.04%-0.44%-0.77%
AUD0.30%-0.41%0.18%0.24%0.04%-0.39%-0.72%
NZD0.69%-0.01%0.57%0.63%0.44%0.39%-0.35%
CHF1.04%0.33%0.92%0.98%0.77%0.72%0.35%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

GBP/USD is trading close to the 1.3460 price zone after the UK's Office for National Statistics reported on Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 5.1% in the three months to November. In this period, the Employment Change was +82,000, compared to the 17,000 decrease recorded in the three months to October.

EUR/USD is trading near the 1.1730 price zone after Germany's ZEW sentiment data printed at 59.6, above the 50 expected. The EU Economic Sentiment was released at 40.8, well above the 35.2 expected by economists, helping push the Euro (EUR) higher amid an already weakened US Dollar (USD).

USD/CAD is trading near the 1.3830 level, slipping and losing almost half of last week’s gains.

USD/JPY is trading little changed and near the 157.90 price zone.

Gold is trading at a record high of $4.757 zone amid rising geopolitical tensions. Market focus is now on US President Trump's speech in Davos on Wednesday.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Coming up next:

The ONS will publish the UK December inflation data on Wednesday.

The US will release the PCE reports for October and November, and the Q3 GDP report, on Thursday.

The BoJ will release its monetary policy decision on Friday, while Governor Kazuo Ueda will then offer a press conference. Additionally, the Eurozone and German HCOB Composite, Manufacturing, and Services PMI will be released later in the European session. The US and UK S&P Global PMIs will also be released on Friday.

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays well bid beyond 1.1700

EUR/USD stays well bid beyond 1.1700

EUR/USD keeps the bid tone in place toward the end of the NA session on Tuesday, trading well north of the 1.1700 barrier on the back of the intense decline in the US Dollar, all amid the resurgence of the “Sell America” trade. Moving forward, investors’ attention will be on the release of US PCE data on Wednesday.

GBP/USD eases from tops, back to 1.3460

GBP/USD eases from tops, back to 1.3460

GBP/USD is extending its winning streak into a second session, now surrendering some gains and receding toward the 1.3460 area on Tuesday. Cable’s rebound remains propped up by the persistent selling pressure on the Greenback, while the British Pound appears, for now, largely unfazed by the mixed signals from the UK labour market.

Gold conquers the $4,700 mark on Trump’s threats

Gold conquers the $4,700 mark on Trump’s threats

Gold builds on Monday's gains and hits a new record high around $4,760 per troy ounce on Tuesday. Escalating geopolitical tensions and growing fears of deepening trade conflicts, alongside the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar continue to fuel the yellow metal’s rally.

Bitmine scoops additional ETH, receives approval to increase authorized shares

Bitmine scoops additional ETH, receives approval to increase authorized shares

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) increased its stash to 4.2 million ETH after acquiring 35,628 ETH last week. The firm's holdings represent 3.48% of the total ETH circulation, just 1.52% shy of its goal to acquire 5% of the supply.

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Over the weekend, President Trump threatened a new round of tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the UK, with reporting flagging 10% from February 1 and a possible step-up later.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) prices are extending their losses on Tuesday as risk-on sentiment fades amid rising geopolitical tensions over Greenland.

