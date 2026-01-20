WTI Price Forecast: Bulls test $60 as momentum improves

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil extends its rebound on Tuesday, drawing modest support from renewed supply concerns after production outages disrupted flows from Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oil field. At the time of writing, WTI trades near $60.33, up about 1.6% on the day.

At the same time, escalating trade tensions between the United States and the European Union are weighing heavily on the US Dollar (USD), making dollar-denominated Crude cheaper for overseas buyers and adding another layer of support to prices.

Beyond the fundamental backdrop, the technical picture is also turning more supportive as momentum improves after the recent weakness.

On the daily chart, WTI is testing the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $59.84, after stabilizing above the 50-day SMA, a sign that buyers are regaining near-term control. However, the fact that the 50-day SMA continues to trend below the 100-day SMA keeps the broader outlook tilted to the downside.

A daily close above the $60.00 psychological level and the 100-day SMA would strengthen the ongoing recovery and confirm improving upside momentum. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at $62.19, the January 14 high.

A clear break above this level would mark a shift in the prevailing downward structure, opening the door for a deeper recovery toward the $64.00–$66.00 zone, a previous supply area.

On the downside, the 50-day SMA provides immediate support, followed by the January 8 low at $55.90.

Momentum indicators are tilting modestly bullish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen toward 59, reflecting improving bullish momentum without flashing overbought conditions, suggesting room for further gains if buying interest persists.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in positive territory, with the MACD line holding above its signal line and the histogram continuing to print positive bars.