TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY declines as US Dollar weakens on EU tensions, Yen gains restrained

  • The US Dollar weakens broadly against its peers amid diplomatic tensions between the US and the EU.
  • Disputes over Greenland and renewed tariff threats undermine confidence in US assets.
  • In Japan, the announcement of a snap election and looser fiscal plans caps gains in the Japanese Yen.
USD/JPY declines as US Dollar weakens on EU tensions, Yen gains restrained
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

USD/JPY trades around 157.90 on Tuesday at the time of writing, down 0.10% on the day, as the US Dollar (USD) comes under renewed pressure from political and trade-related headwinds. The pair retreats, weighed down by broad-based weakness in the Greenback against major currencies.

The decline in the US Dollar is driven by escalating tensions between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) over Greenland’s sovereignty. Repeated tariff threats from US President Donald Trump against several European countries and the United Kingdom (UK) have fueled uncertainty over the future of transatlantic relations. This backdrop weighs on demand for US Dollar-denominated assets and encourages diversification flows into other G10 currencies.

Against this backdrop, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s performance against a basket of six major currencies, trades sharply lower near 98.50, highlighting waning investor confidence. Markets are also closely monitoring legal developments surrounding the legitimacy of US tariff measures, as the US Supreme Court has yet to rule on the use of emergency powers to impose such duties.

On the other side, the Japanese Yen (JPY) benefits only partially from US Dollar weakness, with gains remaining limited. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has announced the dissolution of the lower house of parliament and the calling of a snap election, while pledging to suspend the consumption tax for two years. These announcements strengthen expectations of looser fiscal policy, which in turn restrains the Japanese Yen’s performance against some of its peers.

Investors are now turning their attention to the Bank of Japan (BoJ), whose monetary policy decision later this week represents the next key catalyst for the Japanese Yen. In a global environment shaped by geopolitical and trade tensions, USD/JPY dynamics are likely to remain closely tied to risk sentiment and policy outlooks on both sides of the Pacific.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.78%-0.30%-0.13%-0.32%-0.42%-0.90%-1.02%
EUR0.78%0.49%0.65%0.46%0.37%-0.13%-0.24%
GBP0.30%-0.49%0.17%-0.03%-0.13%-0.61%-0.73%
JPY0.13%-0.65%-0.17%-0.19%-0.29%-0.78%-0.89%
CAD0.32%-0.46%0.03%0.19%-0.10%-0.58%-0.69%
AUD0.42%-0.37%0.13%0.29%0.10%-0.48%-0.60%
NZD0.90%0.13%0.61%0.78%0.58%0.48%-0.12%
CHF1.02%0.24%0.73%0.89%0.69%0.60%0.12%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks strong around 1.1730

EUR/USD looks strong around 1.1730

EUR/USD is carrying Monday’s upbeat tone into Tuesday, pushing higher again and hovering around the 1.1730 zone. The US Dollar remains on the back foot, still weighed down by the broader “Sell America” narrative, as investors keep mulling over the latest twists around the US and its Greenland-related headlines.

GBP/USD eases from tops, back to 1.3460

GBP/USD eases from tops, back to 1.3460

GBP/USD is extending its winning streak into a second session, now surrendering some gains and receding toward the 1.3460 area on Tuesday. Cable’s rebound remains propped up by the persistent selling pressure on the Greenback, while the British Pound appears, for now, largely unfazed by the mixed signals from the UK labour market.

Gold conquers the $4,700 mark on Trump’s threats

Gold conquers the $4,700 mark on Trump’s threats

Gold builds on Monday's gains and hits a new record high around $4,760 per troy ounce on Tuesday. Escalating geopolitical tensions and growing fears of deepening trade conflicts, alongside the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar continue to fuel the yellow metal’s rally.

Bitcoin extends decline as tensions around Greenland mount

Bitcoin extends decline as tensions around Greenland mount

Bitcoin price extends losses, trading below $91,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid escalating geopolitical tensions over Greenland. Investors are moving toward safe-haven assets, with Gold hitting fresh all-time highs, while BTC continues to nosedive.

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Over the weekend, President Trump threatened a new round of tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the UK, with reporting flagging 10% from February 1 and a possible step-up later.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) prices are extending their losses on Tuesday as risk-on sentiment fades amid rising geopolitical tensions over Greenland.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers