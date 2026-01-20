USD/JPY trades around 157.90 on Tuesday at the time of writing, down 0.10% on the day, as the US Dollar (USD) comes under renewed pressure from political and trade-related headwinds. The pair retreats, weighed down by broad-based weakness in the Greenback against major currencies.

The decline in the US Dollar is driven by escalating tensions between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) over Greenland’s sovereignty. Repeated tariff threats from US President Donald Trump against several European countries and the United Kingdom (UK) have fueled uncertainty over the future of transatlantic relations. This backdrop weighs on demand for US Dollar-denominated assets and encourages diversification flows into other G10 currencies.

Against this backdrop, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s performance against a basket of six major currencies, trades sharply lower near 98.50, highlighting waning investor confidence. Markets are also closely monitoring legal developments surrounding the legitimacy of US tariff measures, as the US Supreme Court has yet to rule on the use of emergency powers to impose such duties.

On the other side, the Japanese Yen (JPY) benefits only partially from US Dollar weakness, with gains remaining limited. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has announced the dissolution of the lower house of parliament and the calling of a snap election, while pledging to suspend the consumption tax for two years. These announcements strengthen expectations of looser fiscal policy, which in turn restrains the Japanese Yen’s performance against some of its peers.

Investors are now turning their attention to the Bank of Japan (BoJ), whose monetary policy decision later this week represents the next key catalyst for the Japanese Yen. In a global environment shaped by geopolitical and trade tensions, USD/JPY dynamics are likely to remain closely tied to risk sentiment and policy outlooks on both sides of the Pacific.