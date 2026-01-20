GBP/USD climbs toward 1.3460 as 'Sell America' trade gains momentum

GBP/USD posts a positive note on Tuesday as market participants continued to sell the US Dollar (USD) and most US assets, following President Donald Trump’s trade-war escalation with Europe. This, along with a sell-off in Japanese bonds, keeps the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) at yearly highs, a sign of risk aversion. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3463, up 0.30%.

Sterling advances as trade-war fears and global bond turmoil drive Dollar selling and elevate risk aversion

Investors' angst is at record highs after a Bloomberg headline read “Sudden Japan Bond Crash Unleashes Turmoil on Trading Floors.” The article mentioned that “concerns about Japan’s fiscal position, particularly Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s plans to cut taxes and boost spending, are raising doubts about the financial health of the government.”

This has pushed global bond yields higher, and the Greenback lower, amid an ongoing 'sell America' trade. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck’s value against six currencies, tumbles 0.53% to 98.50.

Data in the US revealed that the economy continues to create jobs, according to the ADP Employment Change 4-week average, which rose by 8,000, down from a week ago 11,750 people added to the workforce.

Across the pond, jobs data in Britain showed that the Unemployment Rate remained steady in the three months to November at 5.1%, above estimates for a 5% increase. Average Earnings excluding bonuses dipped from 4.6% to 4.5%, its weakest pace since April 2022.

After the data, money markets reaffirmed that the Bank of England (BoE) would hold rates unchanged at 3.75% at the February meeting. Nevertheless, traders are still seeing 41 basis points of easing towards the year’s end, according to Prime Market Terminal data.

In the meantime, the UK finance minister Rachel Reeves commented in Davos, Switzerland, that it is important to de-escalate the situation over Greenland, adding that “The future of Greenland is for the people of Greenland.”

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture shows that GBP/USD hit a one-week high of 1.3491 but seems poised to remain range-bound unless buyers reclaim a key support resistance level.

From a momentum standpoint, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a shift in sentiment, turning bullish from the beginning of the week.

With that said, if GBP/USD climbs past 1.3500, traders could challenge a down-slope trendline at around 1.3550/75. Once broken, up next lies 1.3600, followed by the September 17 swing high at 1.3726.

Otherwise, if Cable stumbles below 1.3450, bears can challenge the 200-day SMA at 1.3402. On further weakness, bulls' next line of defense would be the 50-day SMA at 1.3330.

GBP/USD Daily Chart