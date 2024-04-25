Pound Sterling looks to push higher after rising above key hurdle [Video]

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling looks to push higher after rising above key hurdle
After closing the second consecutive day in positive territory on Wednesday, GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2500 for the first time in nearly two weeks on Thursday. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a bullish tilt.
The renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness helps GBP/USD stretch higher in the European session. The decline seen in US stock index futures point to a risk-averse market atmosphere but this seems to be caused by sharp declines seen in large-cap stocks, such as Meta. Read more...
GBP/USD Elliott Wave technical analysis [Video]
The GBP/USD Elliott Wave Analysis for the Daily Chart explores the British Pound versus the U.S. Dollar using the Elliott Wave framework. This analysis provides a structured view of the market trends, focusing on counter-trend waves and their implications for traders and analysts. Read more...
