- Pound Sterling dropped after data showing that UK Retail Sales declined by almost 1% in September.
- The decrease in Retail Sales suggests weakening households’ spending, which is the main driver of the UK economy.
- The Bank of England is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) retreated after the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a weak Retail Sales data for September. UK households have postponed their demand for core goods as higher borrowing costs and stubborn inflation have squeezed their spending power. The GBP/USD pair has been exposed to more downside as declined consumer spending indicates that the overall demand will remain vulnerable, which would force UK firms to scale down their operating capacity further.
The consequences of a slowdown in the retail demand would be borne by producers and job-seekers as weak consumer spending could result in lower production by firms and henceforth soft demand for labor. For Bank of England (BoE) policymakers, poor retail demand cuts consumer inflation expectations significantly and cools the economy. This would allow the BoE to extend the rate pause to the November monetary policy meeting.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling faces sell-off after weak Retail Sales data
- Pound Sterling fell back toward the round-level support of 1.2100 as UK Retail Sales contracted more than expectated in September.
- Monthly Retail Sales, a key measure of consumer spending, dropped by 0.9% against the expectations of 0.1% decline. In August, Retail Sales rose by 0.4%. Annually, sales contracted by 1.0% while economists forecasted a stagnant performance.
- Retail Sales excluding fuel also dropped by 1.0% and 1.2% on a monthly and an annual basis, respectively.
- Weak Retail Sales suggest that high inflation and borrowing costs have significantly squeezed pockets of households.
- A sharp decline in consumer spending is expected to dent consumer inflation expectations significantly.
- Weakening spending could lean the Bank of England towards keeping interest rates unchanged at 5.25% on November 2.
- It would be a tough call for BoE policymakers as inflation data for September surprisingly topped expectations marginally.
- Monthly headline inflation rose by 0.5% while investors forecasted a growth rate of 0.4%. Annual headline CPI data grew at a steady pace of 6.7%, higher than the expectations of 6.5%.
- The UK inflation data for September indicated that the BoE has a long way to go to bring down inflation to 2%.
- UK’s highest inflation among G7 economies is giving more air to discussions about raising the inflation target to 3%.
- British think-tank The Resolution Foundation said that a higher inflation target would allow the central bank to reduce borrowing and bond-buying needs and would provide more stimulus.
- The US Dollar recovers some losses after neutral guidance on interest rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell delivered on Thursday.
- Jerome Powell joined his colleagues and cited that the recent jump in US Treasury yields has significantly tightened overall financial conditions. However, US economic strength and tight labor market conditions could warrant more interest rate hikes.
- On Thursday, the US Department of Labor reported the lowest weekly jobless claims in nine months. Individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time in the week ending October 13 were at 198K, lower than expectations of 212K and the former release of 211K.
- Meanwhile, the market mood remains downbeat amid Middle East tensions. The support from Western nations to Israel has escalated expectations of Iran’s intervention in the Israel-Palestine conflict.
- After US President Joe Biden supported Israel against the Hamas group, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Israel: “We want you to win”.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling declines toward 1.2100
Pound Sterling drops sharply after weak Retail Sales data. The GBP/USD pair falls toward a two-week low at 1.2110. The broader Cable outlook is vulnerable as it faced immense selling pressure while attempting to cross the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the upside. Momentum oscillators have shifted into the bearish range, warranting more downside. A further breakdown could drag the GBP/USD pair toward the psychological support of 1.2000.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
