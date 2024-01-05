- The Pound Sterling recovers sharply after the release of the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
- While the UK manufacturing sector continues to face pressure, the services sector outperformed in December, according to PMI figures.
- A mild recession in the UK economy is highly likely.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances strongly against the US Dollar as markets’ risk appetite has improved despite the release of the upbeat US economic data. The GBP/USD pair has strengthened despite all components of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls data for December has outperformed expectations. It seems that a robust labor demand in the US economy was already discounted by the market participants.
While Pound Sterling could lose its firm-footing as investors see tough decisions ahead for Bank of England (BoE) policymakers, who are stuck between deepening recession risks in the UK economy and high underlying inflation.
The likelihood of a technical recession in the UK economy is high as it contracted in the third quarter and a stagnant performance is anticipated for the final quarter. Also, recent PMI data signaled that the manufacturing sector continues to face pain due to high interest rates. The outlook for the GBP/USD pair has dampened as US employment indicators may reshape guidance on interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling strengthens while US Dollar falls
- The Pound Sterling delivers a strong recovery despite the United States official Employment data for December turns out stronger-than-projected.
- US employers added 216K workers against the 199K jobs created in November while investors saw moderate job gains in December.
- The Unemployment Rate remains unchanged at 3.7% against expectations of a slight rise to 3.8%.
- Average Hourly Earnings grew at a steady apce of 0.4%. The annual wage growth was 4.1% against prior rise of 4.0%. Investors forecasted labor cost data softeneing to 3.9%.
- Bets in favour of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March have de-escalated sharply.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) has fallen sharply ater registering a fresh three-week high at 103.00.
- Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling remains on the back foot as investors anticipate a mild recession in the United Kingdom. The country’s economy shrank by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2023.
- Bank of England policymakers remain on a balancing act as an early rate cut decision to skirt a recession could fuel inflationary pressures.
- While the UK’s manufacturing sector continues to remain in a contraction phase due to tough conditions in the domestic and overseas markets, the Services PMI – which gauges activity in the services sector – expanded at the fastest pace since June.
- S&P Global reported on Thursday that the Services PMI rose to 53.4 in December against expectations of 52.7 and the former reading of 50.9.
- A significant rise in client demand on hopes of lower borrowing costs and economic recovery in 2024 accelerated growth in service activities, S&P Global said.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling recaptures 1.2700
The Pound Sterling has rebounded to near the round-level resistance of 1.2720 as the risk-appetite of the amrket participants has improved. The GBP/USD pair recovers after discovering strong buying interest near 1.2625. However a head and shoulder chart pattern is forming on an intraday timeframe. A breakdown of the pattern would result in a fresh downside move towards the three-week low of 1.2500.
Broader strength in the GBP/USD pair has started fading as it is struggling to sustain above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2660. Momentum oscillators indicate a sideways performance ahead.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after weak PMI data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0950 following the disappointing ISM Services PMI data. Earlier in the day, the pair fell below 1.0900 with the immediate reaction to the stronger-than-forecast Nonfarm Payrolls growth.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2700 as USD selloff continues
GBP/USD extended the rally in the American session and advanced beyond 1.2700. After gathering strength with the initial reaction to the December jobs report, the USD came under heavy selling pressure on improving risk mood and weak ISM Services PMI reading.
Gold rallies beyond $2,060 as US yields turn south
Gold price turned north and rose to a daily high above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4% following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
Litecoin price recovery of 10% crash likely as Grayscale paves way to convert LTC trust into ETF
Litecoin price crashed by a little over 10% on Wednesday following the Matrixport FUD but that did nothing to the bearishness witnessed by the asset in 2023. Over the past 12 months, LTC noted no major growth.
NFP Quick Analysis: American workers, US Dollar celebrate higher wages while stock bulls suffer Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls data for December showed a healthy increase of 216,000, marginally above the pre-pandemic average of just under 200,000. This is healthy growth. Data for the previous two months suffered a downward revision worth 71,000.