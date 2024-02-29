Share:

Pound Sterling recovers as investors' risk appetite improves after soft US core PCE inflation data.

As expected, the US core PCE Price Index grew moderately by 2.8% in January.

In the UK, BoE policymakers need more evidence of inflation easing to 2% before initiating rate cuts.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rebounds strongly as market sentiment improves in Thursday’s early New York session. Investors' appetite for risk-sensitive currencies improved as the annual United States core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) grew at a slower pace of 2.8% in January, as forecasted by investors. In December, the underlying inflation data increased by 2.9%.

Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers closely track the underlying inflation data to prepare a fresh outlook on interest rates. A decline in price pressures in the US economy would increase hopes of rate cuts by the Fed in the June policy meeting.

The GBP/USD pair oscillates inside Wednesday’s trading range as uncertainty over the timing of Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts keeps the Pound Sterling on the sidelines. BoE policymakers are reluctant to reduce interest rates early as it could stall progress in inflation declining towards the 2% target, or price pressures could flare up again.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling bounces back while US Dollar drops

Pound Sterling rebounds from 1.2630 as soft United States core PCE Price Index for January has improved the risk appetite of market participants.

On a broader note, the Pound Sterling is expected to outperform the US Dollar as investors hope that the Bank of England will pivot to rate cuts later than the Fed.

Core consumer price inflation in the United Kingdom economy is at 5.1%, the highest in the Group of Seven economies, which would force BoE policymakers to maintain a hawkish monetary policy stance for a longer period.

This week, BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said he wants to see how long inflation will remain persistent before considering a change in the monetary policy stance. In the last monetary policy meeting, Ramsden voted for holding interest rates at 5.25%.

UK’s stubborn core inflation has been prompted by solid wage growth and high service inflation. However, annual shop price inflation has retreated to 2.5% in February due to weak growth in food items, the lowest since March 2022, which seems to offer some relief to households. The shop price index tracks price changes in food and non-food items.

Meanwhile, the BoE has announced that Clare Lombardelli to succeed Ben Broadbent as deputy governor for monetary policy from July 2024, MACE news reported.

Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling approaches 1.2700

Pound Sterling oscillates in a tight range around 1.2670. The GBP/USD pair continues to face stiff resistance near the downward-sloping border of the Descending Triangle pattern formed on a daily timeframe, placed from December 28 high at 1.2827. While, the horizontal support is plotted from December 13 low near 1.2500.

A Descending Triangle pattern exhibits indecisiveness among market participants but with a slight downside bias due to lower highs and flat lows formation.

The pair holds above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2650. Meanwhile, the 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains within the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sharp volatility contraction.