Analysts at TD Securities suggest that today’s MPC meeting in Poland will likely be a non-event and policy is likely to stay on hold.

Key Quotes

“We and the market expect the policy rate to stay on hold at 1.50%, where it has been held steady since March 2015. Given that this is a non-core meeting with no new forecasts available we expect NBH’s Governor Glapinski to reiterate the view of keeping a neutral stance and rates unchanged over the foreseeable future.”